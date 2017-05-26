US-Led Coalition Bombs Daesh in Raqqa

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Ten other strikes in Syria near the cities of Abu Kamal, Al Hawl, Deir ez-Zor and Palmyra engaged Daesh tactical units and destroyed vehicles, oil trucks, barges and Daesh headquarters.

"Near Raqqah [Raqqa], nine strikes engaged five ISIS [Daesh] tactical units; destroyed six fighting positions, three vehicles, a tactical vehicle, and a mortar system," the release stated on Friday.

In Iraq, 11 strikes consisting of 55 engagements were carried out against Daesh targets near Bayji, Mosul, Samarra and Tal Afar.

The strikes engaged Daesh tactical units, destroyed trenches, fuel trucks, vehicles, mortar systems and a drone launch site, among other targets.

The release also noted that on Saturday one strike near Raqqa destroyed an Daesh headquarters and staging area, and near Mosul a strike engaged a terrorist tactical unit, destroyed vehicles, machine guns, fighting positions and VBIEDs.