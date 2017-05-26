US-Led Coalition Bombs Daesh in Raqqa

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Ten other strikes in Syria near the cities of Abu Kamal, Al Hawl, Deir ez-Zor and Palmyra engaged Daesh tactical units and destroyed vehicles, oil trucks, barges and Daesh headquarters.
"Near Raqqah [Raqqa], nine strikes engaged five ISIS [Daesh] tactical units; destroyed six fighting positions, three vehicles, a tactical vehicle, and a mortar system," the release stated on Friday.
The strikes engaged Daesh tactical units, destroyed trenches, fuel trucks, vehicles, mortar systems and a drone launch site, among other targets.
The release also noted that on Saturday one strike near Raqqa destroyed an Daesh headquarters and staging area, and near Mosul a strike engaged a terrorist tactical unit, destroyed vehicles, machine guns, fighting positions and VBIEDs.
