Register
18:25 GMT +302 May 2017
Live
    Search
    The logo of the Societe General bank is pictured at the business district La Defense, in Paris Wednesday, October 12, 2016.

    Libya Takes French Multinational to Court Amidst Secrecy and Confusion

    © AP Photo/ Michel Euler
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 14 0 0

    Libya's Investment Authority will file a US$1.5 billion lawsuit against French multinational bank, Societe Generale. The case is due to begin on Wednesday, May 3, and follows on the heels of a previously failed lawsuit against US banking giant Goldman Sachs.

    The case, being brought to the High Court in London by Libya's Sovereign Investment Fund, also known as the Libyan National Investment Authority, was called "rare" in its level of secrecy by Simon Hart, a lawyer specializing in financial litigation. 

    Hillary Clinton and Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein
    © AP Photo/ Mark Lennihan
    US Government and Wall Street Played a Trick on Libya

    The Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) is a US$67 billion oil-wealth fund that was established by former Libyan strongman Muammar Gaddafi.

    The Libyan Authority accuses two banking multinationals, in this case the French Societe Generale — but previously Goldman Sachs — of exploiting its vulnerable position during the global financial crisis and after the Libyan civil war that broke out in 2011.

    While the Goldman Sachs case was abrogated by the courts in London following a two-month trial in 2016, the SocGen case is due to begin this week. The LIA is chasing down SocGen over five trade transactions totaling US$2.1 billion. The transactions were carried out between 2007 and 2009, before Gaddafi's ouster.

    The LIA makes the claim that the trades were carried out as part of what it calls a "fraudulent and corrupt scheme," involving the payment of US$58.5 million by SocGen to a Panamanian-registered company called Lenadia, which was controlled by prominent Libyan businessman Walid Giahmi. Lenaida was made defunct back in 2010.

    SocGen hit back at the LIA's allegation by saying that it, "firmly refutes allegations and any claim, calling into question the lawfulness of these investments." Giahmi, who is sitting as a defendant in the suit, argues that he is a legitimate businessman and the charges are baseless.

    Pedestrians walk past a branch office of French bank Societe Generale (File)
    © AP Photo/ Thibault Camus
    Pedestrians walk past a branch office of French bank Societe Generale (File)

    According to the the testimony of the LIA, Giahmi was acting as a middleman between SocGen and Gaddafi regime associates, namely Saif Al-Gaddafi, the former Libyan leader's son.

    Both Goldman Sachs and SocGen were locked in fierce completion for investments from the LIA in 2008. Payments to Giahmi had no real objective, according to SocGen's filings. However, the LIA disputes that they were made with the aim of "influencing the LIA's decision to enter into each and everyone of the disputed trades through the payment of bribes."

    The LIA was established in 2006 for the purpose of investing large revenues accumulated from oil sales in order to help grease the wheels of Libya's entry into the system of international finance. Libyan leaders at the time stressed this as imperative for Libyan statecraft, especially following years of economically debilitating sanctions by the US. However, the move very quickly solicited the attention of international investment banks, SocGen being one.

    A feature of the post-Gadaffi political scene that has complicated the LIA's trial against SocGen is its factionalism. The leadership of the LIA is contested by both the UN-backed Government of National Accord based in Tripoli, and its rival administration led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, based in the Eastern city of Tobruk. This fratricidal conflict has only but slowed the LIA's preparation for the judicial process.

    Libyan protesters shout slogans during a demonstration against a UN-sponsored agreement on forming a national unity government, on December 11, 2015 in the capital Tripoli.
    © AFP 2017/ Mahmud Turkia
    Libyan protesters shout slogans during a demonstration against a UN-sponsored agreement on forming a national unity government, on December 11, 2015 in the capital Tripoli.

    The case against SocGen comes on the heels of a 2016 summer defeat at the courts for the LIA against US banking giant Goldman Sachs. The LIA tried to net US$1.2 billion from the Wall Street firm in relation to nine equity derivative investments carried out in 2008. During that trial, the LIA argued that Goldman Sachs used "undue influence" and exploited the LIA's lack of experience by coaxing it into entering trade deals. In the end however, the judge ruled in favor of Goldman Sachs, arguing that decision makers on both sides understood the inherent risks of trade.

    The case of the Libyan Investment Authority versus Society Generale will take place at the High Court of Justice, starting on the May 3.

    Related:

    US Government and Wall Street Played a Trick on Libya
    French Bank Societe Generale Denies Evasiveness in Panama Papers Probe
    Bad Business: French Societe Generale Closes Russian Diplomats' Accounts
    Dividing Libya to Cause 'Further Destabilization, External Intervention' - Rome
    Tags:
    trade deals, investments, business, bank, lawsuit, 2011 Libya military intervention, Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale, Muammar Gaddafi, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, United States, France, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Auto Race Fit for a President: Russian F1 Grand Prix in Sochi
    Auto Race Fit for a President: Formula One Russian Grand Prix in Sochi
    Match Made in Heaven
    Match Made in Heaven
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok