'The Russians Are Most Effective in Syria' - Philippines Defense Minister

MOSCOW(Sputnik) — Russia has proven to be an effective force throughout the Syrian crisis while US pro-opposition stance is a recipe for chaos in the war-torn country, Philippines' National Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The Russians are most effective in Syria. The Russians tried to side with the government of [President Bashar] Assad, when the Americans start to side with the rebels. Why do they have to side with the rebels? When they win, there will be chaos," Lorenzana said on the sidelines of the Moscow Conference on International Security.

The Philippines had no interest in being involved in operations of the US-led coalition in Syria, he added.

Russia has been involved in a counter-terrorist campaign in Syria since September 2015 at the request of Damascus. The US-led coalition went into Syria the year before without the Syrian government's consent.

"We believe that Russia has a lot of information, because Russia is in Syria and Iraq. They have intelligence there and we'd like to get a database. According to the minister of defense [Sergei Shoigu], they have a big database of fighters there and some of them are from South Asia, maybe some of them are Filipinos," Lorenzana said.

He added that the acquired information will be used to apprehend Filipino citizens upon their return to the Philippines.

"We'd like to know them. We'll allow them to come, but [they have to] be prepared to be captured," the Filipino minister said.