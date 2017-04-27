Huge Blast Erupts in Damascus Airport Area, Reasons Unknown - Reports

According to the Al Mayadeen television channel, an explosion occurred on Tuesday morning in vicinity of Damascus International Airport, causing a fire.

The reasons behind the incident are unknown. The airport is reported to be used for civilian and military fights.

The footage of the explosion emerged on social media, with reports suggesting that the incident was caused by Israel's Air Forces.

URGENT: Footage emerged of burning fuel or gas at Damascus International Airport, with some reports pointing to a possible Israeli airstrike pic.twitter.com/nhJhJfffrk — Press TV (@PressTV) April 27, 2017

Lebanese pro-Hezbollah TV channel al-Manar said that the fire started at fuel depot as a result of Israeli airstrike.

