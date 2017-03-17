Netanyahu After Airstrikes in Syria: Israel Prevents Arming of Hezbollah

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — Netanyahu comment comes in a wake of reports that Israeli aircraft have carried out several strikes inside Syria overnight Thursday.
"Our policy is very consistent. When we identify attempts to pass modern weaponry to Hezbollah, when we have intelligence data and operational capabilities, we act to prevent this," the prime minister said in a video statement circulated by his office.
Earlier, an Israeli military source told Sputnik that its warplanes were targeted by Syrian missiles during an attack on targets on Syrian territory, but said that no Israeli planes had been damaged or lost in the attack. An Israel Defense Forces spokesman later again denied the Syrian claim that an IDF aircraft had been lost.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Bibi, stinking scum, is trying to help his ISIS operatives to get out of Palmira. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Putin gave Netanyahu the green light to attack Syria when both met in Russia last week.
You ask your self why the attack came just after Netanyahu's visit to Russia.???????
Not coincident is it?.