18:28 GMT +320 April 2017
    An Iraqi forces member stands next to a crater made by an airstrike in west Mosul as Iraqi troops continue battling against Daesh to further advance inside the city, on March 7, 2017

    Iraqi Forces Advance in Western Mosul, Liberate al-Thawra District From Daesh

    Middle East
    Topic:
    Military Operation to Retake Mosul From Daesh (196)
    Iraqi troops have recaptured Mosul's al-Thawra district from Daesh.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iraqi forces have liberated al-Thawra district of western Mosul from Daesh, army Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Yaarallah said Thursday.

    "Army-affiliated anti-terrorism forces hoisted the Iraqi national flag over buildings in the district after inflicting the enemy with severe human and material losses," Yaarallah told Anadolu news agency.

    Smoke rises above the old city as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq, April 19, 2017
    US-Led Coalition Testing Chemicals Used by Daesh to Attack Forces in Mosul
    The city of Mosul has been occupied by Daesh, outlawed in many countries, including Russia, since 2014. The operation to retake it began on October 17, 2016 and resulted in the liberation of Mosul’s eastern part this January, but fighting continues in the city's western areas. The operation to liberate it started on February 19.

    On April 1, Brig. Gen. Shaker Alwan Khafaji, one of the Iraqi Federal Police heads, told Sputnik that only 25-30 percent of western Mosul's territory was under the terrorists' control, and that Iraqi government forces are continuing in their efforts to liberate the city's districts.

    Topic:
    Military Operation to Retake Mosul From Daesh (196)

