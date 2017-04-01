Iraq's Interior Ministry Says Mosul to Be Liberated From Daesh by End of Spring

MOSUL (Sputnik) — The operation to liberate the northern Iraqi city of Mosul from the Islamic State jihadist group (ISIL or Daesh, outlawed in Russia) will be completed by the end of spring, Brig. Gen. Shaker Alwan Khafaji, one of the Iraqi Federal Police heads, told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The IS currently controls 25-30 percent of western Mosul's territory. We continue to liberate new districts… Mosul's liberation will take weeks. This spring you will hear the news [of Mosul's liberation]," Khafaji said.