21:43 GMT +329 March 2017
    US Marine Corps RG-33 APCs

    CENTCOM Commander Sheds Light on What US Marines Are Doing in Syria

    Middle East
    US Marines deployed to Syria in March are assisting the counterterror campaign in the country with logistics, Central Command head Gen. Joseph Votel said in a testimony at the US House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On March 9, the US-led coalition confirmed that a US Marine Corps artillery unit had deployed to Syria. Four hundred troops were expected to arrive. Hitherto, the US military contingent in Syria has been comprised of about 500 people.

    "They [marines] are also helping us with some of our logistics capability in Syria," Votel stated. "Syria is a fairly immature area for us in terms of that. We don’t have big infrastructure."

    Al-Qamishli city in Al-Hasakah Governorate, northeastern Syria
    US Marine Corps Unit Arrives in Northern Syria
    Votel noted that CENTCOM has recognized that to pursue US military objectives in Syria it would need to provide more direct fire support capability for its Syrian Democratic Force partners on the ground.

    "That is what you are seeing. They [the marines] have deployed, they are helping us with that particular aspect."

    The United States deployed US marines to the Syrian city of Raqqa without the permission of Damascus, Votel said earlier. He said that US Marines have been deployed to Syria to make sure coalition troops on the ground receive necessary support in the fight to retake Raqqa from the Daesh.

    US Marines are picked up by a helicopter after conducting a cordon and knock in al-Qaim, near the Syria border, western Iraq (File)
    Washington 'Risks Getting Drawn Into Yet Another Ground War in Middle East'
    The marines are set to be supporting US partner forces on the ground that lead the offensive to liberate Raqqa from Daesh codenamed Operation Euphrates Rage. The operation was launched by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on November 5, 2016. The SDF was formed in 2015 as the defense force of northern Syria's de facto autonomous Rojava federation and is supported by the US-led coalition. The group is among the forces fighting Daesh and brings together Kurdish, Arab, Assyrian and Turkmen fighters, among others.

    The news comes after the Pentagon was tasked to send US President Donald Trump options to accelerate the fight against Daesh.

      cast235
      U.S IS the international law. Watch how easy they arrest ASSAD. Like they did to NORIEGA.
      Then will accuse him of bogus crimes and punish him 25 years.
      Russia will talk on no end. And after some FAKES, will be thrown OUT of Syria. Just like in Ukraine, Georgia, Baltic's, Romania, Yugoslavia, the list goes ON and ON..

      U.S knows Russia won't DO nothing.

      Why Navalny is attacking PM Medvedev. Because they KNOW , that one will send the army and KICK U.S OUT of Syria. FOR REAL>
      IF Putin would had GO arrest teh NAZIS, Ukraine would be stable and under prosperity.

      \But the world is made that way. Soft politicians. They good but SOFT.. Opportunity, U.S and it's MINIONS use to sneak in and do what they want.

      Although, must was Gorbachev's fault. Yeltsin was a COMPLETE BUFFOON and TRAITOR.

      No matter how the world explained, listen, don't look for west, Russia STILL waiting for the PARTNERSHIP in RAQQA, and the INTEL... REALLY? How that one FELT???

      Russia will be RUSSIA when a LEADER, take Russia OFF E.U, PACE, OSCE, And all the DUMB DEALS> Tell all to U.S, U.S tells NATO because U.S US, IS NATO, the rest are DWARFS slapping while you fight....

      Russia should had sent ground troops, and KICK the terrorists OFF RAQQA LONG AGO.
      Syria is doing it . And that's a country under sanctions forever.
      THE ONLY NATION that cannot buy weapons to defend itself from U.S E.U , U.K , NATO and minions illegally armed and trained , terrorists. Sound like Palestine, or Lebanon and Israel. Israel asks NOT to arm them and train them.
      To then use a modern military to kill all civilians and A CRIME, ROCK THROWERS> KIDS!!

      Russia either wake up and live or die in pieces. An they in Syria to TAKE the resources. THAT'S THAT.. A FULL WASHINGTON MAFIA.
