CENTCOM Commander Sheds Light on What US Marines Are Doing in Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On March 9, the US-led coalition confirmed that a US Marine Corps artillery unit had deployed to Syria. Four hundred troops were expected to arrive. Hitherto, the US military contingent in Syria has been comprised of about 500 people.
"They [marines] are also helping us with some of our logistics capability in Syria," Votel stated. "Syria is a fairly immature area for us in terms of that. We don’t have big infrastructure."
"That is what you are seeing. They [the marines] have deployed, they are helping us with that particular aspect."
The United States deployed US marines to the Syrian city of Raqqa without the permission of Damascus, Votel said earlier. He said that US Marines have been deployed to Syria to make sure coalition troops on the ground receive necessary support in the fight to retake Raqqa from the Daesh.offensive to liberate Raqqa from Daesh codenamed Operation Euphrates Rage. The operation was launched by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on November 5, 2016. The SDF was formed in 2015 as the defense force of northern Syria's de facto autonomous Rojava federation and is supported by the US-led coalition. The group is among the forces fighting Daesh and brings together Kurdish, Arab, Assyrian and Turkmen fighters, among others.
The news comes after the Pentagon was tasked to send US President Donald Trump options to accelerate the fight against Daesh.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete U.S IS the international law. Watch how easy they arrest ASSAD. Like they did to NORIEGA.
cast235
Then will accuse him of bogus crimes and punish him 25 years.
Russia will talk on no end. And after some FAKES, will be thrown OUT of Syria. Just like in Ukraine, Georgia, Baltic's, Romania, Yugoslavia, the list goes ON and ON..
U.S knows Russia won't DO nothing.
Why Navalny is attacking PM Medvedev. Because they KNOW , that one will send the army and KICK U.S OUT of Syria. FOR REAL>
IF Putin would had GO arrest teh NAZIS, Ukraine would be stable and under prosperity.
\But the world is made that way. Soft politicians. They good but SOFT.. Opportunity, U.S and it's MINIONS use to sneak in and do what they want.
Although, must was Gorbachev's fault. Yeltsin was a COMPLETE BUFFOON and TRAITOR.
No matter how the world explained, listen, don't look for west, Russia STILL waiting for the PARTNERSHIP in RAQQA, and the INTEL... REALLY? How that one FELT???
Russia will be RUSSIA when a LEADER, take Russia OFF E.U, PACE, OSCE, And all the DUMB DEALS> Tell all to U.S, U.S tells NATO because U.S US, IS NATO, the rest are DWARFS slapping while you fight....
Russia should had sent ground troops, and KICK the terrorists OFF RAQQA LONG AGO.
Syria is doing it . And that's a country under sanctions forever.
THE ONLY NATION that cannot buy weapons to defend itself from U.S E.U , U.K , NATO and minions illegally armed and trained , terrorists. Sound like Palestine, or Lebanon and Israel. Israel asks NOT to arm them and train them.
To then use a modern military to kill all civilians and A CRIME, ROCK THROWERS> KIDS!!
Russia either wake up and live or die in pieces. An they in Syria to TAKE the resources. THAT'S THAT.. A FULL WASHINGTON MAFIA.