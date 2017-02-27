Pentagon Sends Trump Options to Crush Daesh

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The options given to Trump include military, diplomatic and financial plans, a US official told CNN.

According to media reports, a committee of top administration officials are expected to meet this afternoon to discuss the options, but it remains unclear if Trump will attend the meeting.

President Donald Trump has tasked the Defense Department to lead the 30-day review of the US strategy to defeat Daesh.

Earlier, Pentagon said that the US and coalition are working on a plan to accelerate the fight against Daesh.