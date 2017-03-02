'Fighting Hand in Hand': Damascus Praises Russia's Role in Palmyra Liberation

GENEVA (Sputnik) — The Syrian Army regained control over Palmyra earlier on Thursday with support of the Russian aircraft operating in Syria.

"The Russian allies are fighting with us hand in hand against the terrorist groups of Daesh. The residents of Palmyra will come back to it when it is cleared of mines and explosives," Jaafari told reporters.

Daesh seized Palmyra, which was the capital of the Palmyrene Empire and one of the richest cities of the Roman Empire, in May 2015. Terrorists destroyed a number of historic sights designated as UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Arch of Triumph, the Temple of Baalshamin and the Temple of Bel. Jihadists also looted the national museum and the famous Palmyra’s necropolis.

© AFP 2016/ STR Full Steam Ahead! Syrian Army in Combative Mood to Kick Daesh Ass After Retaking Palmyra managed to liberate Palmyra. Russian specialists demined the historic center as well as residential areas of the city. Russian historians and renovators visited Palmyra in early July 2016 and prepared a report assessing the condition of the damaged sites and costs of the renovation works. However, in December 2016, the city was retaken by jihadists.

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the December Daesh offensive on Palmyra. According to the Russian leader, the situation in Palmyra was a result of discordant actions of different players in Syria.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

Moscow has been conducting a counter-terrorist campaign in Syria since September 30, 2015, at President Bashar Assad's request.