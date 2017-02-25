Syrian Army Repels Nusra Front Militants Attack on Daraa City

According to the military source, many of the militants were killed during the clashes, and an artillery battery, two armored cars and a vehicle with a machine gun were destroyed as well.
Daraa is located to the south of Damascus near the border with Jordan and is controlled by the Syrian government forces. The terrorists of Jabhat Fatah al Sham hold control of several settlements to the north and west of the city, as well as a check-point on the border.
