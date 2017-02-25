Suicide Bombers Attack Military Facilities in Syrian Homs: More Than 15 Killed

Over 35 people are dead and multiple injured, RIA Novosti source reported from the scene.

The head of the military security department in the Syrian province of Homs is reported dead as a result of the attack.

"The number of casualties has reached 35 people, dozens injured. More than six suicide bombers blew themselves up near only two objects belonging to the security forces. General Hassan Daabul, the head of the military security department for the province of Homs is among the dead," the source told the agency.

+30 killed&dozens wounded in multiple suicide attacks on security headquarters in #Homs city central #Syria — Alaa Ebrahim (@Alaa_Ebrahim_tv) February 25, 2017

​"From what is known so far, two suicide bombers blew themselves up in the city of Homs. One — near the building of the state security department, the second — near the department of military intelligence. It is impossible to say exactly how many people were killed or wounded at the moment" the source told the agency.

#Syrian observatory says gunfire, explosions heard in #Homs in attacks on security forces. #Syria — Clauda Tanios (@ClaudaTanios) February 25, 2017

"According to preliminary data, more than 15 people were killed near the [bombed] military intelligence department building, there are multiple wounded. We do not know about [a number of] casualties near the building of the state security department yet," the source said.

No terror group has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet.