13:53 GMT +323 February 2017
    Syrian Army May Launch Offensive in Damascus Suburb Unless Militants Surrender

    Syria's minister for reconciliation said Damascus hopes for a peaceful settlement in the neighbourhood of Qaboun but does not rule out a military action.

    DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The Syrian army command may take a decision to launch an offensive in Damascus' neighbourhood of Qaboun due to the presence of the militants from terrorist group al-Nusra Front (outlawed in Russia) undermining the reconciliation process, Syrian Minister for National Reconciliation Ali Haidar told Sputnik.

    "The militants provoke and initiate clashes. The army takes measures to control the situation. We are moving at the two main and equally important directions. We are preparing for a military operation at the moment to be determined by the army's command, and we do not intervene into it, and are taking steps for reconciliation, which will hopefully outstrip the military scenario in Qaboun… We need honest decisions of the militants and we are expecting them in the upcoming days," Haidar said.

    Haidar noted that the situation in Qaboun remained tense, while in the Damascus suburb of Barzeh the ceasefire regime was observing.

    "We have come a long way to reconciliation in Barzeh. The ceasefire is ongoing there, though periodic militants' actions like kidnapping, shelling and road blocking attempts take place. Nevertheless, we try to keep the ceasefire regime and make it constant and full," Haidar added.

    Damascus Hopes to Resolve Issue of Turkish Troops' Presence in Syria Politically
    On February 5, Syrian President Bashar Assad extended a decree on amnesty for militants who surrender and hand over their weapons until the end of June.

    Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

      cast235
      What they THINK MC CAIN is there for? PEACE?
      DON'T BE FOOLS. MC CAIN was hugging the terrorist AL NUSRA, reason they refuse to say they terrorists at U.N, And AL QAEDA and other .

      MC CAIN is there for BLOOD. GRAHAM and others support him. That's why they wanted CLINTON because she is in their same page and initiated the BLOODSHED'S of mid east.

      So the POLITICAL LIES are all there. Now is that the PRESS should be free to keep U.S OF TYRANNY. HELLO!!
      That's MC CAIN message. HE and other control the press. And INTEL agencies. And are with SOROS and the rest of the ESTABLISHMENT.

      Wake up Russia. DO WHAT MUST BE DONE.
      I would set lines of armor. T72 3, terminator 2 modernized, Typhoon's. Tigers all well prep.
      And ATTACK anything ATTACKING SYRIA> Including mercenaries. UNLESS they sign up and go by the terms.
      The Russian actions and responses are used to determine what Russia will do. Send reserves, and CHECHEN mil police. See how FAST teh BULL HORN ends. And DENPUNCE KIEV at U,N.
      Don't let them WIN anymore.
      THANK GORBACHEV and YELTSIN for all this MESS.
