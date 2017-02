MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The decree 15/2016 dated July 28, 2016 was extended by President Assad until June 30, 2017, the state-run SANA news agency reported on Sunday.

The above-mentioned order was initially issued for the period of three months and on October 27, 2016 was prolonged for the same period. The amnesty also covers kidnappers who agree to release their hostages.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.