Register
17:54 GMT +321 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Government forces in the Syrian province of Latakia

    Not One Step Back! Syrian Army Battles Terrorists in Latakia Mountains (VIDEO)

    © Sputnik/ Morad Saeed
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 9110

    Despite the difficult terrain and limited visibility, Syrian forces deployed in the mountains of Latakia province continue to hold the line against Nusra Front terrorists.

    The mountainous east of Latakia province in northwest Syria are considered one of the most difficult theaters of the Syrian conflict: rough terrain and poor visibility in areas adjacent to Hama and Idlib provinces have helped terrorists mount attacks against the Syrian army's defensive positions in the region.

    Al-Nusra Front members prepare to fire a mortar
    © REUTERS/ Hosam Katan
    Al-Nusra Front Terrorists Attack UN Aid Convoy With Mortars, Machine-Guns in Syria
    Recently the terrorists mounted a string of brazen assaults in the vicinity of the village of Kansabba, and Hasan al Rai and ak Kalaa elevations. Their efforts however were in vain, as the Syrian army continues to stalwartly hold the line against enemy forces.

    A Syrian army colonel told Sputnik Arabic that the military managed to successfully repel attacks launched by dozens of al-Nusra Front terrorists. The first attack took place near the village of al-Tuffahia, while the second was carried out from the town of Kabbani – Rashu elevation line.

    According to the colonel, during fighting the Syrian army carried out artillery strikes along the conflict line and against enemy reinforcements arriving from Idlib, with scores of terrorists killed during the shelling and direct clashes.

    The colonel also added that terrorists in the region had violated the ceasefire agreement, which successfully functions in other areas of the country, on a daily basis.

    Related:

    Armed Opposition in Syria Receives Weapons From Abroad - Moscow
    Moscow's Syria Campaign 'Breaks Chain of Color Revolutions' in Mid-East, Africa
    Iraq Supports Russia in Preserving Ceasefire in Syria
    Tags:
    casualties, artillery, defense, attacks, Al-Nusra Front, Syrian Armed Forces, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    Big Bad Woolf
    Big Bad Wolf
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok