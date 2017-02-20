Register
22:11 GMT +320 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Soldiers dismantling patrol base in Afghanistan

    Afghanistan in Dire Need of Western Help If Europe's to Avoid Refugee Crisis 2.0

    © Flickr/ Defence Images
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    28630

    Over 4 million refugees will flee to Europe if Britain and other NATO nations pull their troops out of Afghanistan too soon, UK Defense Secretary Michael Fallon told an audience at the Munich Security Conference on February 19.

    Preparations for the Munich Security Conference MCSC
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Mogherini, Afghan Finance Minister Ink First Cooperation Deal at Munich Conference
    Michael Fallon said that NATO should not pull out of Afghanistan as "we here will feel the consequences very directly."

    For years, Afghanistan has been in a continued state of political and social turmoil. Government forces are continually fighting the Taliban, and as a result, instability has persisted throughout the country. 

    In total, 456 British forces personnel or MoD (Ministry of Defense) civilian staff including doctors and nurses were killed while serving in Afghanistan.

    British Army officers from Operational Mentoring Liaison Training (OMLT) company train Afghan National Army or ANA, soldiers in firearms, near Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2007
    © AP Photo/ Manish Swarup
    British Army officers from Operational Mentoring Liaison Training (OMLT) company train Afghan National Army or ANA, soldiers in firearms, near Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2007

    Troops lowered the flag at Camp Bastion in October 2014, ending combat operations in the country after 13 long years, though some remained in training and support roles.

    ​Dr. David Lowe, principle lecturer at Liverpool John Moores University Law school, who specializes in defense and terrorism, said that before Britain and NATO leave Afghanistan they must ensure the proper infrastructure is in place, in order to avoid another refugee crisis.

    "It's been an issue in relation to Afghanistan for the last couple of years. Did the UK, and the US in particular, depart too early? Were the forces ready for this? One of the things we have seen over the last 12 months is military personnel returning back to Afghanistan, in small numbers — and certainly from a UK perspective, very small numbers — to help train the Afghanistan forces," Dr. Lowe told Sputnik.

    "But look at regions like the Helmand [Province], where the UK was, predominantly during its presence in Afghanistan… Even from the early days, it was quite clear that it was going to be more problematic from what they had originally perceived, because as well as the Taliban, there of course were the drug warlords who didn't want a [foreign] presence and this is an issue that needs to be addressed."

    Afghanistan is still however in such a fragile state, even years after NATO invaded. Dr. Lowe also believes the fact there is no central government has not helped when trying to stabilize the country. 

    "We know there's a central government in Kabul, but you look at the history of the country and the geography, the population, there are certain factions within that have never been united. And of course the Taliban isn't just an Afghan problem, we see a neighboring Pakistan with different Taliban factions… there could be different Taliban factions which could even be in competition with each other at times, so this is an issue where we need to support the Afghan government, if we can," Dr. Lowe told Sputnik. 

    ​The stability of Afghanistan is key if we are to avoid a refugee crisis in the future, Dr. Lowe believes that ensuring the country has a strong infrastructure is the most important part of this.

    "I know things have changed politically over the last 12 months, but it is looking at funding the Afghanistan infrastructure that's important, it's something we have to consider for other regions."

    Smoke rises following fighting between the Afghan National Army and Taliban insurgents in the Sangin district of Helmand province (File)
    © AFP 2016/ STR
    Smoke rises following fighting between the Afghan National Army and Taliban insurgents in the Sangin district of Helmand province (File)

    "When we look at states like Libya and what's going to happen with Syria and Iraq in the future, hopefully there will eventually be a peaceful settlement —that's a long way down the road — but it's looking at the infrastructure as well, it's not just a military presence that's the be all and end all… You have to look wider than that and have to try and support re-building, also economically, give them support and encourage industry to move in, and not just the security industry," Dr. Lowe told Sputnik.

    The question of whether NATO will have to remain in Afghanistan for a further 50 years to stabilize the country is a pertinent one, and Dr. Lowe hopes that this wouldn't have to be the case. However, he stresses that the only way to avoid this is to ensure the Afghan people can govern themselves.

    Referring to the growth of al-Qaeda and how the terror group brought Afghanistan to its knees overnight, Dr. Lowe believes it will be at least 10 years before the country starts to see light at the end of the tunnel. 

    Related:

    EU, Afghanistan Ink First Cooperation Deal at Munich Conference
    Afghanistan: Is Moscow the Key to Peace?
    'No End in Sight' - Does Trump Silence on Afghanistan Indicate Extension of War?
    NATO Mission Probing Report of Civilian Casualties in Afghanistan's Sangin
    Tags:
    help, factions, support, infrastructure, government, terrorism, economic, military, conflict, industry, 2017 Munich Security Conference, NATO, al Qaeda, British Army, Taliban, US Army, Michael Fallon, Afghanistan, Europe, United States, Middle East, United Kingdom, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    IDEX 2017: Five-Day Arms Extravaganza Kicks Off in UAE
    IDEX 2017: Five-Day Arms Extravaganza Kicks Off in UAE
    Big Bad Woolf
    Big Bad Wolf
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok