Senior Daesh Leader Eliminated in Eastern Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Tolo News media outlet reported citing Afghanistan's Gen. Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai that the operation was carried out in the Sangin district, which had also resulted in liberation of four villages occupied by Taliban insurgents.

The radical group has been pushed back from the district and has no chances to regain control over it, the media outlet added.

Taliban movement has been controlling a number of regions and settlements across the crisis-torn Asian country. The radical group is taking steps to establish sharia law on the controlled territories.