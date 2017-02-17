Register
    A construction site is seen in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Ilit, in the occupied West Bank December 22, 2016

    Israel to Build West Bank Settlement Despite Reported Gov't Plans - Minister

    © REUTERS/ Baz Ratner
    Middle East
    Israel will deliver on its promise to build a new West Bank settlement to compensate the former residents of Amona in the West Bank, despite reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reassessing the agreement following a meeting with US President Donald Trump, Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said on Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ahead of the dismantlement of the Amona settlement in late January, residents signed an agreement with the Israeli government, stipulating that a new settlement, in a location of their choosing, would be provided for them. Last week the evacuees reportedly voted to move to the unauthorized West Bank Geulat Tzion outpost. However, a report by Channel 2 on Thursday claimed that Netanyahu was reconsidering his obligations, after Trump advised delaying settlement construction in order to reach a deal with Palestine.

    "The government is obligated to the agreement signed with the Amona residents and there is no intention to break it. A new settlement for the residents of Amona will be established as we promised," Shaked wrote on Twitter, as quoted by the Times of Israel newspaper.

    United Nations' Middle East peace envoy, Nikolay Mladenov
    © AFP 2016/ MAHMUD HAMS
    Israeli Settlement Activity Significantly Increasing Pace in 2017 - UN Special Coordinator
    ​Amona, which was dismantled after Israel's Supreme Court ruled that it had been built on private land, is considered to be the largest among hundreds of outposts built illegally in the West Bank. The operation provoked thousands of protesters to engage in clashes with police in an attempt to defend the outpost.

    On February 1, Israeli instructed a special team to look into the possible locations in the West Bank for a new settlement.

    About 500,000 Israeli settlers live in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, according to United Nations figures. According to resolution 2334 of the United Nations Security Council, adopted on December 23, 2016, Israel must cease all settlement activities in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, as these activities violate international law. Israel, in response has continued authorizing the construction of further settlements, and on February 6, Israel’s parliament passed a law legalizing almost 4,000 Israeli housing units to be built on privately owned Palestinian land.

    Tags:
    Donald Trump, East Jerusalem, West Bank, Amona, Israel
