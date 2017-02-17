Egypt Remains Committed to Two-State Solution of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci Trump Turning to 'Old Allies' in Major Shift in US Policy in Middle East

CAIRO (Sputnik) — The news comes after US President Donald Trump said at the joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday that unlike his predecessors, he sees alternatives to the two-state solution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The two-state solution is the concept of the settlement of the Middle East crisis calling for the creation of two states, Israel and Palestine. Palestinians seek to establish the independent state within its 1967 borders, on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

"Egypt’s position is clear and well-known, it is based on the principle of ‘two states,’ taking into account that this settlement approach is favored by the international community and recognizes interests of the Palestinian people in creation of the independent state with the capital in West Jerusalem," Ahmed Abu Zeid said as quoted by MENA new agency.

The two-state solution has long been viewed by the international community as the only realistic way to end the conflict.

However, the boundary between the two states is still subject to dispute and negotiation, with Palestinian and Arab leadership insisting on the "1967 borders," which is not acceptable to Israel.

Moreover, Israel's settlement expansion into the Palestinian territories has put the realization of the plan in question.