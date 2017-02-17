Register
17 February 2017
    A young girl holds a bearing images of the Israeli and Palestinian flags during a Israeli left-wing activist rally demanding fresh Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the killing of late Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, at the Rabin Square in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on October 24, 2015

    Egypt Remains Committed to Two-State Solution of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    © AFP 2016/ JACK GUEZ
    Middle East
    Egypt reaffirms its commitment to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry's spokesman said Thursday amid the uncertainty of the new US administration over the approach to issue.

    President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participate in a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Trump Turning to 'Old Allies' in Major Shift in US Policy in Middle East
    CAIRO (Sputnik) — The news comes after US President Donald Trump said at the joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday that unlike his predecessors, he sees alternatives to the two-state solution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

    The two-state solution is the concept of the settlement of the Middle East crisis calling for the creation of two states, Israel and Palestine. Palestinians seek to establish the independent state within its 1967 borders, on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

    "Egypt’s position is clear and well-known, it is based on the principle of ‘two states,’ taking into account that this settlement approach is favored by the international community and recognizes interests of the Palestinian people in creation of the independent state with the capital in West Jerusalem," Ahmed Abu Zeid said as quoted by MENA new agency.

    The two-state solution has long been viewed by the international community as the only realistic way to end the conflict.

    However, the boundary between the two states is still subject to dispute and negotiation, with Palestinian and Arab leadership insisting on the "1967 borders," which is not acceptable to Israel.

    Moreover, Israel's settlement expansion into the Palestinian territories has put the realization of the plan in question.

     

