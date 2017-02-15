Register
20:51 GMT +315 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A Palestinian woman takes a picture of a 66-meter-long Palestinian flag

    PLO Chief Calls Idea of Palestine's Relocation From West Bank to Sinai 'Foolish'

    © AFP 2016/ Abbas Momani
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Standoff Continues (448)
    0 77 0 0

    The plan to relocate the Palestinian state from the West Bank to the Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, proposed by the Israeli Minister Ayoob Kara, was dismissed as "foolish" by Saeb Erekat, the secretary general of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), on Wednesday.

    CAIRO (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, Kara said that the idea of Palestine’s relocation will be discussed at the ongoing meeting between the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump in Washington, according to the Times of Israel newspaper.

    "It’s a foolish idea, Sinai is an Egyptian land … Egypt is one of the first advocates of Palestinian rights," Erekat said.

    Hopefully, Trump and Netanyahu will reaffirm their commitment to the principle of the two-state conflict solution and will put an end to the Israel’s construction of settlements in the occupied territories, Erekat added.

    A picture taken on December 28, 2016 shows the US Embassy building in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv
    © AFP 2016/ JACK GUEZ
    Relocation of US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem to Complicate Crisis - Mogherini
    A White House official said on Tuesday that the United States would not insist on implementation of the principle of a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The two-state solution has been considered by the international community as the only way of settlement of the bilateral conflict for decades.

    Relations between Israel and Palestine have been shattered for a long time. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements on the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

    Topic:
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Standoff Continues (448)

    Related:

    Sweden to Appoint Special Envoy to Israel-Palestine Peace Process – FM
    UN Supports 2-State Solution of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict - Deputy Spokesman
    Israeli Security Forces Detain 25 Palestinians in West Bank
    Trump Disagrees With 'Smart People' Who Say Israel-Palestine Deal Impossible
    Tags:
    Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), Ayoob Kara (Ayoub Kara), Saeb Erekat, West Bank, Sinai, Israel, Palestine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    Let My Crimea Go!
    Let My Crimea Go!
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok