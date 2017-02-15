US Unlikely to Insist on Two-State Solution of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States will not insist on the two-state solution to settle the conflict between Israel and Palestine, the statement reads.

"A two-state solution that doesn't bring peace is not our goal that anybody wants to achieve, the official said. "Peace is the goal, whether it comes in the form of a two-state solution if that's what the parties want or something else, if that's what the parties want, we're going to help them," the statement said on Tuesday quoting a senior White House official.

The concept of a two-state solution to the ongoing conflict between Israelis and Palestinians stipulates creation of "two states for two groups of people." It has long been viewed by the international community as the only realistic way to end the conflict.

The boundary between the two states is still subject to dispute and negotiation, with Palestinian and Arab leadership insisting on the "1967 borders," which is not acceptable to Israel.

Aome experts suggest that any idea that this solution is viable is just a western misinterpretation of how to solve this conflict.

Moreover, Israel's settlement expansion into the Palestinian territories hamper the realization of the plan.