Register
11:22 GMT +307 February 2017
Live
    Search
    This US Air Forces Central Command file photo released by the Defense Video & Imagery Distribution System (DVIDS) shows a formation of US Navy F-18E Super Hornets in flight after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over northern Iraq, on September 23, 2014

    Top Secret: Why Pentagon Keeps Silent on Thousands of Airstrikes in Middle East

    © AFP 2016/ US Air Force / File
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 32 0 0

    On Sunday, The Military Times newspaper revealed that the American military has failed to publicly report on thousands of lethal airstrikes conducted over several years in the Middle East. RIA Novosti political analyst Alexander Khrolenko provides his reasons why the US Defense Department keeps this data secret.

     

    US fighter jets in Syria
    © Flickr/ U.S. Department of Defense
    Strikes? What Strikes? Pentagon "Forgets" About 6,000 Airstrikes in Syria, Iraq
    According to the newspaper, the American military has failed to publicly disclose potentially thousands of lethal airstrikes conducted over several years in the three countries of the Middle East, namely Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.

    The outlet discovered a serious divergence in data provided by an open-source database maintained by the US Air Force and the Defense Department’s public summary of operations published on its official website, which claims to use the Air Force airstrike data.

    The most recent discrepancy noted by the newspaper is that Air Force summary counts 23,740 coalition airstrikes through 2016 in Iraq and Syria while the Defense Department's website lists 17,861 through January 31.

    Hence, the outlet notes, Pentagon" fails to account for nearly 6,000 strikes dating to 2014, when the air campaign against Daesh (Islamic State/ISIS.ISIL) began."

    As for Afghanistan, "in 2016 alone, US combat aircraft conducted at least 456 airstrikes in Afghanistan that were not recorded as part of an open-source database maintained by the US Air Force, information relied on by Congress, American allies, military analysts, academic researchers, the media and independent watchdog groups to assess each war's expense, manpower requirements and human toll."

    "The enormous data gap raises serious doubts about transparency in reported progress against the Islamic State, al-Qaida and the Taliban, and calls into question the accuracy of other Defense Department disclosures documenting everything from costs to casualty counts," the newspaper says.

    Two US Air Force F-22 Raptor stealth jet fighters fly near Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. File photo
    © REUTERS/ Master Sgt. Kevin J. Gruenwald
    Dangerous Game: The World Sees 'Close Calls' With Pentagon in Middle East
    "Most alarming is the prospect this data has been incomplete since the war on terrorism began in October 2001. If that is the case, it would fundamentally undermine confidence in much of what the Pentagon has disclosed about its prosecution of these wars, prompt critics to call into question whether the military sought to mislead the American public, and cast doubt on the competency with which other vital data collection is being performed and publicized. Those other key metrics include American combat casualties, taxpayer expense and the military’s overall progress in degrading enemy capabilities," it adds.

    Commenting on the above revelation, RIA Novosti political analyst Alexander Khrolenko provides his reasons why the US Defense Department keeps this data secret.

    "The secrecy, distortion or hiding of information have certain financial implications," reads his article for RIA Novosti.

    The political analyst further points out at the observations of The Military Times.

    "The Pentagon discloses its top-line expenditures for each of these ongoing military operations, but that data is not readily broken down by the number of sorties flown by specific US aircraft and the amount of munitions they deploy. Consider, though, that Apache helicopters can carry a variety of weapons, including Hellfire missiles with a per-unit cost of $99,600, according to figures maintained by AeroWeb, a defense marketing intelligence firm that closely tracks international defense acquisition," the newspaper says.

    Iraqi army personnel ride on a military vehicle in Qayyarah, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq
    © REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
    Key Reasons Behind CIA Head's Revelations That US Has Inflamed Middle East
    "A single airstrike can be carried out by multiple aircraft on multiple targets, and use multiple bombs, missiles, rockets and machine gun rounds. It can include combat sorties with predefined targets and attacks carried out during the course of close air support operations," it explains.

    Besides, airstrikes can be carried out by fighters and other jets, attack helicopters and drones, and they can include any combination of munitions.

    "Citing policy, military officials in the US and in Baghdad refuse to identify the type of American warplanes that conduct individual airstrikes in Iraq and Syria, nor will they provide a breakdown of activity by individual service components," the newspaper says.

    Thus, Khrolenko explains, in every combat operation there are millions of US dollars flying over the air.

    "If the missiles are being used without any record, the local command might be tempted to sell a batch of the US ammunition of high demand to its Middle Eastern or African allies, to mutual benefit and without any excessive formalities," he says.

    All the more so, he further notes as US Africa Command is in control of many covert military operations against terrorism on the whole continent, including Libya and Somalia.

    "The price lists are covert, the losses are not publicized," Khrolenko says.

    A giant Israeli flag flies over a settlement building situated in the middle of a Palestinian neighbourhood of Al-Tur in East Jerusalem, on November 11, 2014
    © AFP 2016/ THOMAS COEX
    Peace in Middle East Only Possible If Russia Plays Major Role – Foreign Minister
    The political analyst also recalls the report of The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, a British watchdog organization, which had revealed that Pentagon has spent hundreds of US dollars on fake PR campaigns.

    It cited as an example the revelation of Bell Pottinger, a London-based PR firm, which said it had been paid more than $500 million from American taxpayers to spearhead a top-secret propaganda campaign in Iraq.

    Last October Bell Pottinger revealed that it had created fake videos that appeared to be the work of al-Qaida and also created news stories that looked as though they were produced by Arab media outlets, and distributed them through Middle Eastern news networks.

    The propaganda videos were personally approved by Gen. David Petraeus — then the commander of US-led coalition forces in Iraq. On some occasions, even the White House signed off on the propaganda materials.

    To understand the scale of the US' information war in the Middle East, Khrolenko explains, one should keep in mind that there were up to 40 PR companies working in the region for the period from 2006 to 2008.

    "Hence, Pentagon's "shadow economy" and "peculiar record of military sorties" (and ammunition used) have a practical meaning: they help to conceal all the undesirable information and spread the necessary misinformation," he says.

    Meanwhile, the distorted data on civilian losses in the US military operations in the Middle East puts in question already illusive worthwhileness of its military interventions, he finally states.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    'Amid US Failure in the Middle East, Russian-Iranian Alliance Gains Momentum'
    Russia, Syria, Iran Alliance Can Change US Policy in Middle East - Official
    Tags:
    data, military operation, Daesh, US Department of Defense (DoD), Pentagon, Aleksandr Khrolenko, Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, United States, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Chkalov All-Russia Motocross Championship
    Chkalov All-Russia Motocross Championship
    Kiev's Attention Deficit
    Kiev's Attention Deficit
    Protests Against Donald Trump
    Protests Against Donald Trump

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok