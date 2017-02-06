Register
15:24 GMT +306 February 2017
    Tehran at night

    Lavrov: Iran Never Seen Having Ties With Terrorist Groups

    © Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin
    Middle East
    Iran has never been seen having ties with terrorist groups, and should participate in the fight against terrorism, Russia's foreign minister said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iran has never been seen having any ties with Daesh, al-Nusra Front or other terrorist groups, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday.

    "Iran has never been seen having any ties with Daesh or al-Nusra Front, or any other structure affiliated with these terrorist organizations and included in the relevant UN Security Council list," Lavrov said.

    He added that Tehran should be part of the joint efforts to fight terrorism.

    Late on Sunday, US leader Donald Trump said Iran was the "number one terrorist state" and the United States would work with Tehran from the position of sanctions.

    His administration announced sanctions Friday against 25 individuals and entities based in Iran, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates and China for allegedly supporting Tehran's ballistic missile program after its latest medium-range ballistic missile test on January 29.

    Tehran has been taking part in settling the Syrian crisis.

      cast235
      cast235
      Washington is run by ISRAEL. TRUMP does and say ALL ISRAEL orders. This anti IRAN thing is from ISRAEL>
      They were the one's LYING about IRAN NUKES> Then KILLING scientists, so IRAN couldn't progress in other areas.
      BUT IF Russia THINKS that talking BOLOGNA and un heard words will work, don't worry.
      They want REGIME CHANGE in IRAN. It was one of the countries in the road map.

      And they will attack IRAN speed boats and MSM will begin all kind of LIES. Just KEEP DRAGGING feet , getting distracted and talking on no end. See what happens very soon. I would had requested opening two bases long ago.
      THIS will help IRAN to control it's waters without bothering U.S crafts.
      TRUMP was associating the NUKE deal, with the boats. I disagree on that. Perhaps he is not aware that it was RUSSIA the one that broke the deal. NOT Obama.
      And it was taken, because , it was better than seeing another N Korea, but in the mid east.
      ivanwa88
      Time to stop shaping public opinion against Iran in accusations being laid that Iran is a major supporter of terrorism like the US.
      These accusations although not specified would likely refer to Iran supplying weapons to Yemenians and Hezbollah in there fight against Saudi and Israel respectively.

      Although its just dandy for the US to supply Daesh ISIS and ISIL as well as Al Nusra fair bit of double standards going on here.

      At least Iran knows who its true enemy is in 'Wahhabism' the Saudi based 6th Century religion that serves Mongolism.

      Both Hezbollah and the Yemeni tribes fight the scourge of the Wahhabism blood thirsty terror cult Iran should be given full support by all nations except of course US and Israel and UK use Wahhabism to weaken those nations that surround Israel and as such Iran is conveniently labeled terrorists for domestic US propaganda purposes.
