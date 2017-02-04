Register
10:18 GMT +304 February 2017
    The Pentagon building in Washington, DC

    Pentagon Chief Calls Iran 'Single Biggest State Sponsor of Terrorism'

    © AFP 2016/ STAFF
    Politics
    11342110

    US Defense Secretary James Mattis labeled Iran as the biggest sponsor of terrorism in the world.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iran is the world's biggest state sponsor of terrorism, and the international community is responsible for keeping the country in check, US Defense Secretary James Mattis said on Saturday.

    "As far as Iran goes, this is the single biggest state sponsor of terrorism in the world. And I think it is wise to make certain Iran recognizes that what it is doing is getting the attention of a lot people… It does no good to ignore it," Mattis said at a press conference in Tokyo.

    US President Donald Trump arrives in Philadelphia on January 26, 2017 to attend a Republican retreat
    © AFP 2016/ NICHOLAS KAMM
    Trump Sanctions Continue US Chest Beating Against Iran
    He added that the United States and other nations "have the responsibility to be absolutely clear with Iran in this regard," but that he saw no need to increase the number of US forces in the Middle East at present.

    Mattis is currently on a visit to Japan, where he arrived on Friday following his trip to South Korea.

    On Friday, US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan also labeled Iran as being among the largest sponsors of terrorism in the world.

    Mattis' comment comes after Tehran launched a ballistic missile near the city of Semnan on January 29, the latest in a series of tests, which began shortly after the implementation of the 2015 nuclear agreement.

    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (File)
    © REUTERS/ Faisal Mahmood
    Iran Announces Counter Sanctions Against US
    In response, the Trump administration on Friday sanctioned 25 individuals and entities that provide support to Iran’s ballistic missile program and to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force.

    The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed by Iran, the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries comprising the United States, Russia, China, France, and the United Kingdom plus Germany in July 2015, stipulates that Iran must maintain a peaceful nature of its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

    Related:

    US Missile Destroyer Sails Off Coast of Yemen Amid Rising Tensions With Iran
    McCain Backs New US Sanctions, Hopes They Will 'Counter Iran's Malign Influence'
    New Iran Sanctions Show Nuclear Deal Not in Best Interest of US - White House
    German FM Says He Understands Why US Imposed New Sanctions on Iran
    Tags:
    terrorism, Pentagon, James Mattis, United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
      avatar
      michael
      try looking in a mirror.
      peaceactivist2
      Very funny
      jas
      Not good!!! Dangerous lies!! Trump needs to cool this down. Or was Trump as bad as McCain all along and just pretended to want a different foreign policy? Because this is NOT different from Clinton's position.

      And let's be clear. The crack pot protestant loonies of the bible belt did NOT get Trump elected. They were willing to accept Cruz or Rubio. The people who want the focus on the US and NOT foreign invasion, etc. are the people who won this election for the GOP. Don't forget that too fast, or the GOP will start seeing new faces in those protest crowds.

      We'll revisit this in 2018 if this keeps up. This is absolutely the last chance for the GOP for a lot of voters.
      ViTran
      U$ talking about themselves again !
      ViTranin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
      jas, Trump is worse than Mkane, Obongo together
      jasin reply toViTran(Show commentHide comment)
      ViTran, So far, the idiots and criminals in the US government are proving you right. I have no idea how many US voters support the neocons, but I'm NOT one of them.
      Walter Wolf
      USA will always need the line of enemies with first, second. third, and so on officially declared threats.
      Notable fact is that Russia which is in that line of evil states does not have a single officially recognized enemy on the Earth (except ISIS).
      ViTranin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
      jas, I know there are a few ... But Trimp has been there about Two Weeks and already wants Troops on the Ground in Iran; conducted a Botched Raid in Yemen; Embraced the Nazis in Kiev Ukraine and supports the Genocide; place illegal sanctions on Iran ... it is allowed to fire rockets under its "Treaty" that US signed and the list Goes On
      -
      World War was avoided under Obongo's watch .. chances this time are next to Nil ..
