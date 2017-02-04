Pentagon Chief Calls Iran 'Single Biggest State Sponsor of Terrorism'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iran is the world's biggest state sponsor of terrorism, and the international community is responsible for keeping the country in check, US Defense Secretary James Mattis said on Saturday.
"As far as Iran goes, this is the single biggest state sponsor of terrorism in the world. And I think it is wise to make certain Iran recognizes that what it is doing is getting the attention of a lot people… It does no good to ignore it," Mattis said at a press conference in Tokyo.
Mattis is currently on a visit to Japan, where he arrived on Friday following his trip to South Korea.
On Friday, US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan also labeled Iran as being among the largest sponsors of terrorism in the world.
Mattis' comment comes after Tehran launched a ballistic missile near the city of Semnan on January 29, the latest in a series of tests, which began shortly after the implementation of the 2015 nuclear agreement.
The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed by Iran, the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries comprising the United States, Russia, China, France, and the United Kingdom plus Germany in July 2015, stipulates that Iran must maintain a peaceful nature of its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete try looking in a mirror. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Very funny Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Not good!!! Dangerous lies!! Trump needs to cool this down. Or was Trump as bad as McCain all along and just pretended to want a different foreign policy? Because this is NOT different from Clinton's position. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete U$ talking about themselves again ! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete jas, Trump is worse than Mkane, Obongo together Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete ViTran, So far, the idiots and criminals in the US government are proving you right. I have no idea how many US voters support the neocons, but I'm NOT one of them. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete USA will always need the line of enemies with first, second. third, and so on officially declared threats. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete jas, I know there are a few ... But Trimp has been there about Two Weeks and already wants Troops on the Ground in Iran; conducted a Botched Raid in Yemen; Embraced the Nazis in Kiev Ukraine and supports the Genocide; place illegal sanctions on Iran ... it is allowed to fire rockets under its "Treaty" that US signed and the list Goes On
michael
peaceactivist2
jas
And let's be clear. The crack pot protestant loonies of the bible belt did NOT get Trump elected. They were willing to accept Cruz or Rubio. The people who want the focus on the US and NOT foreign invasion, etc. are the people who won this election for the GOP. Don't forget that too fast, or the GOP will start seeing new faces in those protest crowds.
We'll revisit this in 2018 if this keeps up. This is absolutely the last chance for the GOP for a lot of voters.
ViTran
ViTranin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
jasin reply toViTran(Show commentHide comment)
Walter Wolf
Notable fact is that Russia which is in that line of evil states does not have a single officially recognized enemy on the Earth (except ISIS).
ViTranin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
-
World War was avoided under Obongo's watch .. chances this time are next to Nil ..