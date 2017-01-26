Coalition to Position Forces 'Where Best to Assist' Amid Reported Base in Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US has reportedly set up a military base near the city of al-Hasakah in northeastern Syria. It is 70 kilometers from the border of Turkey and 50 kilometers from the border of Iraq, according to BasNews.

Later, a source in the Syrian Democratic Forces, who requested to remain anonymous, confirmed to Sputnik Turkey the existence of a large US military base in the village of Til Beder, located 35 km from the town of al-Hasakah.

"Coalition forces will position themselves where best to advise and assist partner forces. We will not however discuss specific numbers and locations of Coalition forces due to operational security," the spokesperson said when asked to confirm reports about the base.

Pentagon spokesman Major Adrian Rankine-Galloway told Sputnik on Tuesday that media reports about the Hasakah base with 800 deployed special operations personnel were "inaccurate."

He noted the Pentagon announced in December 2016 it would send an additional 200 US troops to Syria to join the 300 troops already there.