Reports of US Military Base in Syria's Hasakah 'Inaccurate' - Pentagon Spokesman

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US has reportedly set up a military base near the city of al-Hasakah in northeastern Syria. It is 70 kilometers from the border of Turkey and 50 kilometers from the border of Iraq, according to BasNews.

Later, a source in the Syrian Democratic Forces, who requested to remain anonymous, confirmed to Sputnik Turkey the existence of a large US military base in the village of Til Beder, located 35 km from the town of al-Hasakah.

The source further said that the US military has already arrived to the base in Syria and after its completion it will be the largest US military base in the country. According to the source, the base will host a thousand of US military personnel; meanwhile it is designed for five thousand soldiers. US airplanes will also use this base and its primary objective will be to facilitate the operation to liberate Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor.

"Reports that there is a Coalition base in Hasakah with 800 deployed Coalition special operations personnel, Syria, are inaccurate," Rankine-Galloway explained.

"The Department of Defense (DOD) continues to recruit, train, equip, and advise vetted Syrian partners to combat ISIL [Daesh], applying simultaneous pressure from all sides to squeeze the group."

Because of operational security considerations, the US military does not disclose the specific locations of US special operations forces, Rankine-Galloway added.

On December 10, 2016, DOD announced it would be sending an additional 200 US troops to Syria to join the 300 troops already there, Rankine-Galloway noted.