22:20 GMT +324 January 2017
    Some 150 US Troops Arrive in Northeastern Syria - Kurdish Security Source

    What is Known so Far About US Building 'New Military Base' in Syria

    Middle East
    The US has reportedly set up a military base near the city of al-Hasakah in northeastern Syria. It is 70 kilometers from the border of Turkey and 50 kilometers from the border of Iraq, according to BasNews. Sputnik Turkey spoke with a source on the ground and experts in foreign policy about the pros and cons of this new base.

    Turkish military vehicles drive in the Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai, as they head towards the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria January 4, 2017
    US Welcomes Russia-Turkey Coordination in Battle for Syria's al-Bab
    According to BasNews, citing a source in the Syrian Democratic Forces, the United States has placed 800 military personnel on the base. The report suggests that the new base may have been created for the purpose of providing support to the democratic forces of Syria, which are involved in the operation to free Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor from the terrorists.

    A source in the Syrian Democratic Forces, who requested to remain anonymous, confirmed to Sputnik Turkey the existence of a large US military base in the village of Til Beder, located 35 km from the town of al-Hasakah.

    “Recently, the Chairman of Board of the Democratic Forces of Syria, İlhan Ehmed, visited the United States and the trip was highly successful. After this visit the US began its work on the creation of a military base in the Til Beder area,” the source said.

    The source further said that the US military has already arrived to the base in Syria and after its completion it will be the largest US military base in the country.

    According to the source, the base will host a thousand of US military personnel; meanwhile it is designed for five thousand soldiers. US airplanes will also use this base and its primary objective will be to facilitate the operation to liberate Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor.

    Representative for foreign affairs of the Syrian Democratic Forces (DSS) Abdulaziz Yunus also confirmed to Sputnik, the presence of the US military in the region of Til Beder.

    “As it is known, the US military is present in many parts of the district of Rojava [Syrian Kurdish region]. They are also located in the village of Til Beder,” he said.

    The colonnade avenue and Tetrapylon in the historical part of Palmyra (the view from the Valley of Tombs)
    Daesh Ruins Palmyra to 'Deprive Syrians of Their Past and Future'
    Oya Akgonenc Mugisuddin, a former member of the Turkish Parliament and head of the department of international relations at the University of Ufuk in Ankara, spoke with Sputnik Turkey saying that that the news of the US forming a base in Syria, near the area which is under the control of the Kurdish forces is a cause for grave concern.

    “Moreover, the Syrian Kurds are refusing to comply with the decisions taken in the course of the negotiations in Astana, and that makes this development with the base even more dangerous,” Mugisuddin said.

    The US armed the Syrian Kurds, thereby making it clear on whose side it is in the Syrian conflict. But what is in it for the Americans?

    “Firstly, all this gives the US the ability to carry on the war in Syria and Iraq mediated by the forces of the Syrian Kurds as allies.”

    Secondly, this is going to ensure the security of Israel because in their opinion Israel's security can only be ensured by the formation of a unified Kurdish region.

    According to the head this will allow Israel to use Kurdish areas as a buffer zone against possible attacks by Iran and it will provide a playing card against the Arabs in case they threaten to attack.

    He further said that the US should hold a more balanced policy in the Middle East as it is not reasonable to try and protect Israel and create Kurdistan just because Tel Aviv wants it.

    “It can lead to a complete reformatting of the Middle East region. Countries that are in or near this region will never allow it. Therefore, in my opinion by creating a military base in Syria, the Americans did not step towards peace, rather they took a step towards war,” Mugisuddin said.

    However, Pentagon spokesman Major Adrian JT Rankine-Galloway told Sputnik later on Tuesday that reports that the US-led coalition has a military base in al-Hasakah in northern Syria are "inaccurate."

    Related:

    Astana Talks Could Help Build Russia-Iran-Turkey-Syria Security System
    Consolidation of Russia, Iran, Turkey on Syria Main Result of Astana Talks
    Russia, Turkey, Iran Agree on Mechanism to Monitor Syria Ceasefire
    Damascus, Opposition Delegations to Skip Final Session at Syria Talks - Source
    US-Led Coalition Conducts Two Airstrikes Near Syria’s Al-Bab - Joint Task Force
      Mikhas
      There will be no US/israeli controlled "kurdistan" nor a US controlled "Sunnistan" here´s why:
      That ship has sailed.
    • Reply
      jas
      According to the head this will allow Israel to use Kurdish areas as a buffer zone against possible attacks by Iran and it will provide a playing card against the Arabs in case they threaten to attack.
      --
      Finally an admission that Israel is responsible for the "Arab Spring", Libya, Iraq and all of the death in the endless wars since 9/11. What was Israel's role regrading 9/11?
    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      WHO invited them? Were there any negotiations, or is this just going to be a tourist attraction is "How Not to Win a War, Invited or Not" kind of thing? Will there be free carnival rides, sand dune buggies to ride, Obama's Presidential Library site, and a free grave site for HRC, should she choose NOT to be buried in Benghazi!

      I'm so excited, and I just can't hide it
      I'm about to lose control and I think I like it
      I'm so excited, and I just can't hide it
      And I know, I know, I know, I know, I know I want to see it

      We shouldn't even think about tomorrow
      Sweet memories will last a long, long time
      We'll have a good time, boys, don't you worry
      And if we're still playin' around, boy, that's just fine

      Let's get excited, we just can't hide it
      I'm about to lose control and I think I like it
      I'm so excited and I just can't hide it
      And I know, I know, I know, I know, I know I want to see it
    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      If Trump wants to get along with Russia, he will pull the plug on this venture before they start pouring more concrete from the French.
    • Reply
      nonyank
      So why haven't Syria, Russia or Turkey bombed the crap out of it....I also doubt the US has authority to occupy space in Syria....blow it up now before it's too late!
    • Reply
      marcanhaltin reply tononyank(Show commentHide comment)
      nonyank, "What America wants, America takes" Saw that on a bumper sticker.
    • Reply
      Mitach2002
      The terrorist American government leave a military base full of its baby killing military in every nation it destroys.
    • Reply
      slimyfox
      This is complete failure of Russia as protector of Syrian sovereignty. Russia and Syria should call GAUN to denounce USA invasion on sovereign country and that is a war crime. There are no UNSC resolution allowing such invasion and therefore it is completely illegal. Syria could declare Kurds illegal and start to fight them. However Russia would need to supply enough weapons to Syria and above all to send some own troops in large numbers with the most powerful and sophisticated weapons to kick out terrorists and then offer ultimatum to Kurds to disarm and retreat within their borders within Syria.

      As next very important step Russia should support Syria in introducing NO FLY ZONE for USA and its selected supporters. Knowing all that Putin did so far for Syria I believe he will do nothing to end this conflict. Putin is trader on Syrian civilians and military blood as he needs Syrian conflict to go as long as possible thus allowing him to test and demonstrate new weapons and weapon systems for future sale on the world military market. He does not give toss about Syrian suffering as all the time it was his wish to have realistic combat polygon where he can test and present Russian new military hardware and systems.

      There is an old say which goes: “Whoever is playing with fire will sooner or later burn his fingers”, meaning USA will very quietly increase its presence to huge number supported by other NATO members and that will means partition of Syria. Once that happens Russian people will chase and hang Putin for his criminal deeds. Once USA partitions Syria they will build new gas pipeline ans well as oil pipeline all the way from Gulf to the Europe. Once that done order to EU will follow to cancel all purchases from Russia as USA will supply EU with gas and oil through their oil and gas pipeline from Gulf states. Just have a look how many billions EUR is EU paying for Russian gas and oil and that is a USA main goal to stop Russia earning easy money from EU and start to starve them. Russia will actually start rapid deterioration if they lose EU market.

      Putin's playing with fire is going to be very costly for Syria and above all for Russia, but I do not know if he is aware of that. What is in his mind is beyond me, but he is gambling very big and if he looses it will be the biggest loss ever. USA are not naïve they obviously worked out all scenarios and now they will apply one that Russia wont be able to deal with. Hope that Putin will pay high price for his dishonesty and dirty play with human lives.
