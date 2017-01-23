Six Russian Tu-22 Long-Range Bombers Strike Daesh Targets in Syrian Deir ez-Zor

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Tu-22M3 long-range bombers took off from an airfield in Russia and flew over the territory of Iraq and Iran.

"On January 23, 2017, six long-range Tu-22M3 bombers that took off from a Russian airfield and flew over Iraq and Iran carried out airstrikes on Daesh's command posts, arms and ammunition depots near Deir Ez-Zor populated area."

The ministry added that all targets have been destroyed.

"Su-30SM and Su-35S provided air cover to the Russian bombers from the Hmeymim airbase."

After successfully completing their combat mission in Syria, the Russian jets returned to Russia.