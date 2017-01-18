If Militants Take Over Syrian Deir ez-Zor, Civilians Will Face Genocide

He noted that Deir ez-Zor is in a difficult situation, as the city has been under Daesh forces' siege for three years.
"Using the overwhelming advantage in numbers, the militants are constantly attacking the Syrian troops' positions," Lt. Gen. Rudskoy said. "If the city is captured, the residents will face real genocide. The population of Deir ez-Zor could be completely exterminated."
Lt. Gen. Rudskoy stressed that the city's garrison is maintaining resistance to Daesh militants with the help of Russian Aerospace Forces, which are providing the Syrian army troops standing on the defensive with all necessary measures of support, Lt. Gen. Rudskoy added.
On Monday, Daesh terrorists have surrounded the Deir ez-Zor military airfield in Syria northeast, al-Mayadeen TV channel reported. The terrorists managed to approach the airbase, gaining control over the territory which had been earlier occupied by a Syrian army military unit.
The city of Deir ez-Zor, which is still held by Syrian government forces, has been under Daesh's siege since July 2014. The residents of Deir ez-Zor and the servicemen receive food only via planes delivering humanitarian aid.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It has been the plan of Obongo all the time, the salafist principality. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Seriously, why on Earth did Russia pulled out so early !?!? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Still not barricading?
papimalo
MNaydenov
cast235
Russia should send some paratroopers to reinforce and WIN. How they let this ANIMALS win anything?
Peoples lives are at stake. So are girls that WILL be forcefully RAPED, their families tortured and males killed. ANd married women KILLED!! After RAPED once their period of no sex ends.
C'mon. Russia MUST end this. I'll send some T 90's, with support , Terminator 2. And Typhoon, to transport troops.
That air base should had been Better protected by STAR defense. On the tips you place anti personnel light machine guns. And cover shooter. Create a C type cover the have slits.
Behind extra ammo and another at each side.
And mortars next. PLUS you could place snipers to keep snipers down. Below it could have machine guns. And anti veh weapons. ..Oh they use artillery ..And what you have? RADIOS call air support.
Next is to have personnel enough to take care. Once you add this, they can send 10,000 and they will lose.
Of course the OLD sniper periscopes still can help. The T90's and terminators, plus tigers well equipped can decimate them.
But Russia MUST get rough and so do Syria. Iran MUST also get tough. NO LOSE ANYMORE!!