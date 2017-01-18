Register
    In a place now called ISIS . The road from Ar-Raqqa to Palmyra, over Deir ez-Zor

    If Militants Take Over Syrian Deir ez-Zor, Civilians Will Face Genocide

    8991115

    If militants capture Syria's Deir ez-Zor, civilians will be subjected to genocide and the population may be completely exterminated, Lt. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy, the chief of the Russian General Staff Main Operational Directorate, said at a news briefing in Moscow.

    He noted that Deir ez-Zor is in a difficult situation, as the city has been under Daesh forces' siege for three years.

    "Using the overwhelming advantage in numbers, the militants are constantly attacking the Syrian troops' positions," Lt. Gen. Rudskoy said. "If the city is captured, the residents will face real genocide. The population of Deir ez-Zor could be completely exterminated."

    Lt. Gen. Rudskoy stressed that the city's garrison is maintaining resistance to Daesh militants with the help of Russian Aerospace Forces, which are providing the Syrian army troops standing on the defensive with all necessary measures of support, Lt. Gen. Rudskoy added.

    Syrian Army Repels Daesh Attack Near Deir ez-Zor Airbase
    © AFP 2016/ GEORGE OURFALIAN
    Syrian Army Kills 18 Foreign Daesh Militants in Deir ez-Zor Province - Reports
    Currently, the US-led coalition in Iraqi Mosul is mostly engaged in "ousting Daesh forces in eastern Syria, which smuggle weapons, explosives, manpower toward Palmyra, Deir ez-Zor, as well as toward the border with Turkey, the city of Al-Bab," Lt. Gen. Rudskoy said.

    On Monday, Daesh terrorists have surrounded the Deir ez-Zor military airfield in Syria northeast, al-Mayadeen TV channel reported. The terrorists managed to approach the airbase, gaining control over the territory which had been earlier occupied by a Syrian army military unit.

    The city of Deir ez-Zor, which is still held by Syrian government forces, has been under Daesh's siege since July 2014. The residents of Deir ez-Zor and the servicemen receive food only via planes delivering humanitarian aid.

      papimalo
      It has been the plan of Obongo all the time, the salafist principality.
    • Reply
      MNaydenov
      Seriously, why on Earth did Russia pulled out so early !?!?
    • Reply
      cast235
      Still not barricading?
      Russia should send some paratroopers to reinforce and WIN. How they let this ANIMALS win anything?
      Peoples lives are at stake. So are girls that WILL be forcefully RAPED, their families tortured and males killed. ANd married women KILLED!! After RAPED once their period of no sex ends.
      C'mon. Russia MUST end this. I'll send some T 90's, with support , Terminator 2. And Typhoon, to transport troops.
      That air base should had been Better protected by STAR defense. On the tips you place anti personnel light machine guns. And cover shooter. Create a C type cover the have slits.
      Behind extra ammo and another at each side.
      And mortars next. PLUS you could place snipers to keep snipers down. Below it could have machine guns. And anti veh weapons. ..Oh they use artillery ..And what you have? RADIOS call air support.
      Next is to have personnel enough to take care. Once you add this, they can send 10,000 and they will lose.
      Of course the OLD sniper periscopes still can help. The T90's and terminators, plus tigers well equipped can decimate them.
      But Russia MUST get rough and so do Syria. Iran MUST also get tough. NO LOSE ANYMORE!!
