19:06 GMT +316 January 2017
    Deir ez-Zor

    Daesh Terrorists Surround Deir ez-Zor Airbase in Syria - Reports

    Daesh terrorists have surrounded the Deir ez-Zor military airfield in Syria northeast, al-Mayadeen TV channel reported.

    According to the TV channel, terrorists have managed to approach the airbase, gaining control over the territory which had been earlier occupied by a Syrian army military unit.

    Deir ez-Zor airbase remains the last line of defense of the Syrian army on the way to the city. Despite numerous terrorist attacks involving suicide bombers and military equipment, the Syrian Air Force managed not only to successfully defend the airfield, but also counterattacked terrorists fighting in nearby territories.

    The city of Deir ez-Zor, which is still held by Syrian government forces, has been under Daesh's siege since July 2014. The residents of Deir ez-Zor and the servicemen receive food only via planes delivering humanitarian aid.

    On Saturday, the Syrian army repelled Daesh's attack south and north-west of the Deir ez-Zor’s military airfield and a number of districts in the western outskirts of the city.

    Earlier in the day it was reported that the Syrian army eliminated a group of 18 foreign militants of Daesh terrorist group during fighting 45 kilometers southeast of the city of Deir ez-Zor.

      NATOisEVIL
      This isn't good news. Is it those thugs who got free passage out of Aleppo who now attack new places?
      chrrev
      time to unleash hell on those fanatics
      edover3
      Daesh won't capture the city or air base. They will be repelled; unless the US helps them-again!
