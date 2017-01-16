Daesh Terrorists Surround Deir ez-Zor Airbase in Syria - Reports

According to the TV channel, terrorists have managed to approach the airbase, gaining control over the territory which had been earlier occupied by a Syrian army military unit.
The city of Deir ez-Zor, which is still held by Syrian government forces, has been under Daesh's siege since July 2014. The residents of Deir ez-Zor and the servicemen receive food only via planes delivering humanitarian aid.
On Saturday, the Syrian army repelled Daesh's attack south and north-west of the Deir ez-Zor’s military airfield and a number of districts in the western outskirts of the city.
Earlier in the day it was reported that the Syrian army eliminated a group of 18 foreign militants of Daesh terrorist group during fighting 45 kilometers southeast of the city of Deir ez-Zor.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This isn't good news. Is it those thugs who got free passage out of Aleppo who now attack new places? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete time to unleash hell on those fanatics Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Daesh won't capture the city or air base. They will be repelled; unless the US helps them-again!
NATOisEVIL
chrrev
edover3