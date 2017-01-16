Syrian Army Kills 18 Foreign Daesh Militants in Deir ez-Zor Province - Reports

© AFP 2016/ Ayham al-Mohammad Syrian Army Repels Daesh Attack on Besieged City of Deir ez-Zor

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — The fighting reportedly took place 45 kilometers southeast of the city of Deir ez-Zor. Militants, who were nationals of Saudi Arabia and Tunisia, were among those eliminated.

The Syrian army also destroyed three Daesh positions with ammunition deports.

Deir ez-Zor, which is still held by Syrian government forces, has been under siege of the Daesh since July 2014.