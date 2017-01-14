Syrian Army Repels Daesh Attack on Besieged City of Deir ez-Zor

BEIRUT (Sputnik) – The Syrian government troops repelled large-scale attack of the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) terror group’s jihadists on the eastern Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor besieged by Islamists, local media reported on Saturday.
Terrorists attacked positions of the Syrian army south and north-west of the Deir ez-Zor’s military airfield and a number of districts in the western outskirts of the city, the SANA news agency reported.
Deir ez-Zor, which is still held by Syrian government forces, has been under siege of the Daesh since July 2014. Daesh, a terrorist organization outlawed in many countries, including the United States and Russia, took over large swathes of Syria and Iraq the same year.
