Syrian Army Repels Daesh Attack on Besieged City of Deir ez-Zor

BEIRUT (Sputnik) – The Syrian government troops repelled large-scale attack of the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) terror group’s jihadists on the eastern Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor besieged by Islamists, local media reported on Saturday.

Terrorists attacked positions of the Syrian army south and north-west of the Deir ez-Zor’s military airfield and a number of districts in the western outskirts of the city, the SANA news agency reported.

The forces deployed at the airfield managed to repel the attacks having killed many terrorists and damaged three tanks.

Deir ez-Zor, which is still held by Syrian government forces, has been under siege of the Daesh since July 2014. Daesh, a terrorist organization outlawed in many countries, including the United States and Russia, took over large swathes of Syria and Iraq the same year.