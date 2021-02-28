Register
20:16 GMT28 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro shows a protective face mask during a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba

    Biden Reportedly Ready to 'Consider' Lifting Venezuela Sanctions If Maduro Makes First Step

    © REUTERS / Fausto Torrealba
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/1c/1082212949_0:0:3224:1812_1200x675_80_0_0_8241d63c8c83cd5b30b6c9c44b9713a8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202102281082213012-biden-reportedly-ready-to-consider-lifting-venezuela-sanctions-if-maduro-makes-first-step/

    Economic measures which crippled the Latin American state's ability to sell oil and appeared exacerbate its economic crisis were introduced by Trump administration in an attempt to force Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to resign.

    The administration of US President Joe Biden is in "no rush" to lift Venezuela sanctions, an anonymous source in the White House told Reuters. According to the news agency's source, Washington would consider the move only if it sees certain steps made by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

    "If the regime undertakes confidence-building measures that show that they're ready and willing to engage in real conversations with the opposition [...] if they're ready to take serious steps, then we will consider the alleviation of sanctions", the source claimed.

    At the same time, the source clarified that Maduro won't be able to achieve the goal of lifting sanctions by simply imitating the negotiation process, while actually trying to buy time to "consolidate power" and drive division in the opposition ranks. Reuter's source claimed that the current US sanctions regime does not prevent Venezuela from receiving humanitarian aid and added that all failures to acquire economic assistance lie entirely on Caracas.

    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro shows a protective face mask during a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba
    © REUTERS / Fausto Torrealba
    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro shows a protective face mask during a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba

    The Biden administration will reportedly try to modify the Trump approach toward Venezuela, which to date had failed to reach its stated goal of removing democratically-elected Venezuela President Maduro from power. The White House reportedly seeks to include other countries into the sanctions regime instead of, as was performed by the previous administration, acting in a unilateral manner.

    1911 gold 20 bolivares coin featuring the face of Simon Bolivar, a Venezuelan political leader and general who led much of Latin America to independence from the Spanish Empire.
    © Wikipedia / cgb
    Venezuela’s ‘Surprise’ New Cryptocurrency May Be Used for Foreign Trade, Association Says

    The new US administration earlier pledged to continue to recognise opposition politician Juan Guaido as an "interim president of Venezuela", despite Maduro winning the most recent presidential election in 2018. Washington and a number of western countries refused to recognise the election results, claiming that they were fraudulent and supporting the then-head of the opposition-dominated Venezuelan parliament, Juan Guaido.

    Guaido has reportedly undertaken two attempts to stage coups in the country, according to Caracas, which considers the politician to be "Washington's puppet". The purported attempts failed, including a call in April 2019 for the country's military to turn their backs on Maduro.

    Related:

    Venezuela’s ‘Surprise’ New Cryptocurrency May Be Used for Foreign Trade, Association Says
    First Doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID Vaccine to Arrive in Venezuela Next Week - Maduro
    ‘The Squad’ Urges Biden to Drop Venezuela Sanctions Amid ‘Catastrophic Humanitarian Consequences’
    Venezuela Gives EU Delegation Head 72 Hours to Leave Caracas in Wake of New Sanctions
    NATO-Linked Think Tank Proposes Biden Adopt Venezuela-Style 'Regime Change' Policies Towards Belarus
    ‘Not Justified’: UN Special Rapporteur Calls on Nations to Lift ‘Devastating’ Venezuela Sanctions
    US Warns Expulsion of EU Envoy From Venezuela Will 'Further Isolate Maduro Regime'
    Tags:
    oil, sanctions, Juan Guaido, Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Majestic Beasts of Arctic Wilderness: World Celebrates International Polar Bear Day
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse