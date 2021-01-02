Physician in Mexico Admitted to Intensive Care Unit After Receiving Pfizer Vaccine

"The 32-year-old doctor who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was admitted to the intensive care unit ... after developing rashes, convulsions, muscle weakness and breathing difficulties within half an hour after vaccination," the ministry said.
The causes of such an adverse reaction, which occured when the doctor was still at the specific observation area after being inoculated, are currently being investigated.
According to the ministry, the preliminary diagnosis is encephalomyelitis.
"The doctor is under observation and treatment by specialists in critical medicine to reduce the brain inflammation presented. Intensive specialized treatment based on steroids and anticonvulsants will continue to reduce the risk of sequelae", Health Ministry stated.
Mexican Health Ministry outlined in a statement that, according to the scientific data available on Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, "no person had previously developed encephalitis after the application of the vaccine."
All comments
Show new comments (0)