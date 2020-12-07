Register
13:55 GMT07 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Security contractor Jordan Goudreau and retired Venezuelan officer Javier Nieto address the world in the wake of Sunday's botched mercenary invasion of Venezuela.

    Mastermind of Botched Venezuela Raid Praises Assange, Snowden, Says FBI Tried to Kill Him

    © Photo : YouTube / NoticieroDigitalcom
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107919/28/1079192813_190:-1:1890:956_1200x675_80_0_0_471012c55bba3941cbdd5a6d6947ca4e.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202012071081383379-mastermind-of-botched-venezuela-raid-praises-assange-snowden-says-fbi-tried-to-kill-him/

    In May 2020, a group of mercenaries attempted to land in Venezuela by sea, kidnap the country’s president, and take him to the US to face prosecution on trumped up drug charges. The brazen scheme collapsed, eight mercenaries were killed, and seven dozen more, including to US nationals, were captured and sentenced to decades of jail time.

    Jordan Goudreau, the mastermind behind the failed 3-4 May plot to kidnap Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, has accused the US government of trying to kill him, and compared himself to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and former NSA contractor-turned-whistleblower Edward Snowden.

    Speaking to Rolling Stone in an extensive interview published Sunday, Goudreau, CEO of the Florida-based private security firm Silvercorp, revealed that the FBI carried out a raid on his Florida home on 21 May, and claimed that the feds planned on killing him.

    “I took my shirt off. And they had no reason to death-by-cop me. But they knew my background. They knew I had a gun,” he said.

    Goudreau says he remains under investigation by the Justice Department, although no indictments have been filed, and fears that they could easily put him away for a long time, just as they’ve tried to do with Assange and Snowden.

    “If the DOJ wants to go after me, they can indict me because I jaywalked and then put me in prison for 20 f***ing years. It’s rare in this world to have guys like Julian Assange, and it’s rare to have guys like Edward Snowden actually see something that’s f***ed up, say, ‘You know what, that’s f***ed up, I’m going to try to fix it’. You know why it’s rare? It’s because these governments come together and they just destroy them,” the former special forces soldier-turned-mercenary said.

    Goudreau also dismissed claims by the Venezuelan opposition leaders and the Trump administration that they had nothing to do with the botched May raid known as Operation Gideon, suggesting that they would take credit instantly if everything had gone as planned.

    “Had we succeeded, you really think that the [Juan] Guaido administration would have said, ‘That’s not us, we want nothing to do with this’? Do you think that Donald Trump would have said, ‘That wasn’t us’? Every motherf***er that I talked to would have said, ‘That was us! USA, baby!’ They would have taken credit for all of it. And if you say it’s not true, you’re pretty naïve,” Goudreau insisted.

    Handout picture released by the Venezuelan Presidency showing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaking during a video conference meeting with international media correspondents, at Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas, on May 6, 2020.
    © AFP 2020 / Marcelo Garcia/Venezuelan Presidency
    Maduro: Guaido Hammered Out Venezuela Coup at the White House in February
    Goudreau is said to have given the Rolling Stone interview after spending a six month period off the grid. Last month, he filed a $1.4 million breach-of-contract lawsuit in a Miami court against Venezuelan opposition advisor and financier Juan Jose Rendon. Rendon claimed in May that the Venezuelan opposition cut ties with Goudreau after he allegedly failed to deliver on his promising of financing and personnel to the operation. Goudreau has accused the opposition of skimping on a $213 million ‘general services’ contract with Silvercorp, which he says forced the would-be mercenaries under his leadership to collect donations from Venezuelan migrants living in Colombia to finance their plot.

    In his lawsuit, Goudreau also revealed the Erik Prince, founder of the Blackwater private military firm, offered a competing bid to overthrow Venezuela’s elected government. A lawyer for Prince said this claim was untrue. Goudreau has also alleged that he made direct contact with the Trump administration by meeting with Drew Horn, an assistant to Vice President Mike Pence. A spokesperson for Pence later dismissed the latter claims, saying Pence had no prior knowledge of the raid and did not know Horn.

    Goudreau took responsibility for the botched Venezuela raid in a video address in its immediate aftermath.

    In August, a Venezuelan court handed down 20 year prison sentences to Luke Denman and Airan Berry, the pair of US mercenaries involved in the May raid, for the crimes of conspiracy, association, illicit trafficking of weapons of war and terrorism.

    Eight mercenaries were killed in the raid. 17 Venezuelan nationals were convicted of involvement in the plot.

    Related:

    US Envoy Abrams Urges Incoming Biden Administration to Maintain Pressure on Venezuela
    Venezuela’s Parliamentary Elections Are December 6, Here’s What to Expect
    'Serves to Keep Maduro in Power': NSA O'Brien Slams Parliament Election in Venezuela
    Venezuela's Maduro Announces Socialists' Victory in Parliamentary Elections
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People rollerblade along the beach a day before renewed restrictions due to a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Los Angeles, California, 29 November 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 28 November - 4 December
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse