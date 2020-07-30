Register
13:24 GMT30 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Feb. 18, 2015 photo, storage tanks stand in a PDVSA state-run oil company crude oil complex near El Tigre, a town located within Venezuela's Hugo Chavez oil belt, formally known as the Orinoco Belt

    Russia Urges US to Ditch Unilateral Venezuela Sanctions Blocking Caracas' Economic Activities

    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    4260
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107617/63/1076176304_0:107:3260:1941_1200x675_80_0_0_dcbb84a0976c7e95fa44fd2fe95ceb9a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202007301080016027-russia-urges-us-to-ditch-unilateral-venezuela-sanctions-blocking-caracas-economic-activities/

    The US slapped tough sanctions on Venezuela and seized or froze billions of dollars' worth of state assets abroad in early 2019, in a bid to topple the democratically elected government of President Nicolas Maduro and replace him with self-proclaimed 'interim president' Juan Guaido.

    Moscow is calling on the United States to immediately scrap its unilateral sanctions targeting Venezuela's economic activities abroad.

    "Washington needs to completely abandon its policy of unilateral prohibitive measures blocking Caracas's foreign economic activity and to allow the Venezuelan government to freely acquire medicines and essential goods," Deputy Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexei Zaitsev said Thursday.

    "Only after this is done can the Venezuelan people effectively fight the [coronavirus] pandemic," the spokesman added.

    The Foreign Ministry statement comes amid an ongoing US effort to ramp up the pressure on Latin American nation. Earlier this month, Washington slapped new sanctions on former officials from Venezuela's electrical power sector, and on a pair of businessmen it alleges were involved in an illicit scheme to provide financial support to the Maduro government. Before that, US officials sought to stop Iranian fuel deliveries to Venezuela, and extended sanctions targeting Venezuelan energy giant PDVSA to prevent a shareholder takeover of its US-based petroleum refiner and retailer subsidiary Citgo.

    Caracas promised to raise the issue of US sanctions on Venezuela's oil trade at the International Criminal Court in The Hague in May, and has accused the Trump administration of 'criminal' aggression against the Latin American nation with its sanctions policies. The Venezuelan government had previously sent a complaint to the ICC in February after the US targeted Rosneft Trading, a subsidiary of Russian oil giant Rosneft, over its dealings with Venezuela.

    The US and its Latin American and European allies ramped up sanctions pressure against Venezuela significantly in January 2019, after opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself the country's 'interim president' and called for new elections, several weeks after President Maduro was sworn in for a second term. These sanctions have included restrictions on Venezuelan state oil giant PDVSA, and the threat of secondary sanctions against any nation which continues to do business with Caracas.

    US restrictions have also included the seizure of some $7 billion in PDVSA and other state assets overseas, with authorities in Caracas accusing Washington and Guaido of dipping into and siphoning off part of these funds for their own personal use.

    The increased sanctions pressure since 2019 has cost the Venezuelan economy tens of billions of dollars in export earnings and lost revenues. However, the recent US moves in this direction are just an escalation of a sanctions campaign going back nearly a decade. In February 2019, researchers at the Latin American Geopolitical Strategic Centre (CELAG) calculated that the US-led financial blockade against Venezuela cost the nation between $260 billion and $360 billion in lost revenues between 2013 and 2017.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    Don Junior Suspended from Twitter
    Pill Shill
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse