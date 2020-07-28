US Sanctions Former Officials of Venezuelan Ministry of Electric Power

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Tuesday that Washington will be sanctioning Venezuela's former Minister of Electric Power Luis Alfredo Motta Dominguez, as well as former Deputy Minister of Finance for the Ministry of Electric Power Eustiquio Jose Lugo Gomez.
Former Minsters of Venezuela, Luis Alfredo Motta Dominguez and Eustiquio Jose Lugo Gomez used their powerful positions to enrich themselves rather than the Venezuelan people. I'm designating Motta and Lugo as ineligible for entry into the U.S.— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) July 28, 2020
According to a statement released by the US Department of Treasury, "persistent countrywide blackouts are the latest and worst in a long history of electricity outages, stemming from years of massive corruption, neglect, and mismanagement of Venezuela’s electricity infrastructure by the illegitimate Maduro regime".
“The people of Venezuela entrusted their public officials to provide fundamental civic services, like water and electricity. The illegitimate Maduro regime exploits the public trust by plundering Venezuelan assets, enriching themselves, and watching idly as basic public systems needlessly and catastrophically fail", Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin claimed.
