Register
16:04 GMT02 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Iranian oil tanker Fortune is anchored at the dock of the El Palito refinery near Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, Monday, May 25, 2020.

    US Prosecutors Try to Seize Iranian Fuel Destined for Venezuela via Court - Report

    © AP Photo / Ernesto Vargas
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    3111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107953/42/1079534248_0:245:3070:1972_1200x675_80_0_0_5656f7bb169b8a90017d67de5e8112cd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202007021079778304-us-prosecutors-try-to-seize-iranian-fuel-destined-for-venezuela-via-court---report/

    Iran has recently been helping Venezuela, another nation hit by US sanctions, by supplying it with fuel after the country's own refineries lost most of their capacity to work with the ultra-heavy blend of crude extracted from Venezuela’s oilfields, leading to petrol shortages.

    The US has made another attempt to stop the oil trade between Venezuela and Iran as federal prosecutors have filed a new suit seeking to seize gasoline that Tehran has purportedly sent to Caracas in four tankers, The Wall Street Journal reported. According to the newspaper, Washington is looking to both stop the delivery of gasoline to Venezuela as well as the payments for the shipped resources, which will allegedly be used to fund the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) – a branch of the Iranian Armed Forces that the US has designated as a "terrorist organisation".

    "[These payments] support the IRGC’s full range of nefarious activities, including the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery, support for terrorism, and a variety of human rights abuses, at home and abroad", US Attorney for the District of Columbia Zia Faruqui claims in the filing.

    The US prosecutors claim that an Iranian businessman, Mahmoud Madanipour, is affiliated with the IRGC and has been using his firms based in the United Arab Emirates to organise the sale of Iranian crude while evading the unilateral American sanctions, according to the newspaper. Madanipour purportedly falsified the oil's origin in papers and used mid-sea, ship-to-ship transfers to fool authorities and has allegedly been working on expanding his operations beyond Venezuela, finding buyers in China and Malaysia too.

    The prosecutors claim to have obtained the businessman's communications in which he discussed ways of transferring the money without triggering the US sanctions, with potential buyers suggesting an array of countries where it could allegedly be done - Oman, UAE, Turkey, Italy, and Germany, the WSJ says.

    The legal move by the federal prosecutors reportedly comes as Iran has allegedly sent nine more ships with fuel to sanctions-hit Venezuela. Washington has boasted of pressuring four vessels into abandoning their order to deliver the fuel with threats of sanctions, while the fate of the rest of the flotilla remains unknown.

    Back in May 2020, Iran sent five tankers carrying fuel and components for refining oil into gasoline to Venezuela despite the possibility that they could have been intercepted by the US Navy on their way. They successfully docked in the Latin American state on 1 June, easing the country's fuel crisis, which was caused by local refineries being unable to process locally extracted oil into gasoline.

    Iranian oil tanker Fortune is anchored at the dock of the El Palito refinery near Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, Monday, May 25, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Ernesto Vargas
    Iran to Consider Potential Requests for Goods Supply From Venezuela Despite US 'Threats'

    Venezuelan oil is extremely heavy and requires sophisticated equipment and components to refine it. However, with the introduction of the US sanctions, the country can no longer order such equipment from abroad, with the already existing capacity gradually degrading. The unilateral American sanctions also exacerbated the pre-existing economic crisis in the country as Caracas lost its ability to freely sell oil on the global market and lost access to many of its assets stored in Western banks.

    Related:

    US Reportedly Seeks to Sanction Up to 50 Tankers Over Iran-Venezuela Oil Trade
    Iran to Consider Potential Requests for Goods Supply From Venezuela Despite US 'Threats'
    Iran’s Navy Was Ready to Target US Merchant Ships in Venezuela Tit-for-Tat, Report Says
    What Sanctions? Delivering Fuel to Venezuela is Iran’s ‘Strategic Decision to Expand Influence’
    Iran Rips 'Unlawful US Sanctions' Over Venezuela Oil Supply as 'Miserable Failure of Max Pressure'
    Iran's Tankers Delivering Oil to Venezuela is 'Biggest Display of Power', IRGC Chief Says
    Tags:
    Oil, US sanctions, US, Venezuela, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Where Sea Was Once Land: Underwater Aboriginal Sites in Australia
    White House Scramble
    White House Scramble
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse