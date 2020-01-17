5.6-Magnitude Quake Jolts Southern Mexico

The tremor was reportedly felt near Mexico City. According to the nation's National Seismological Centre, the epicentre of the quake was registered late on Thursday in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, close to Salina Cruz.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) put the tremor's magnitude at 5.3. There have been no reports of damage or casualties.

Preliminar: SISMO Magnitud 5.6 Loc 2 km al SURESTE de SALINA CRUZ, OAX 16/01/20 20:07:22 Lat 16.17 Lon -95.19 Pf 10 km pic.twitter.com/jeHFxInDX0 — Sismologico Nacional (@SismologicoMX) January 17, 2020

​Mexican seismologists registered several aftershocks in Oaxaca. Tremors and powerful earthquakes are a common natural phenomenon in Mexico's Oaxaca. In 2018, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake cut power to 1.3 million homes and businesses in Mexico City as well as in the states of Mexico, Oaxaca, Guerrero, and Morelos.

In 2017, the region was hit by a powerful quake that killed 363, according to Mexican authorities.