USGS Reports of 6.2 Magnitude Quake 12 Miles Southeast of Oaxaca, Mexico

The United States Geological Survey reports of a 6.2 magnitude earthquake that hit Mexico's southern state of Oaxaca.

Previous information from the agency claimed that the quake was of 5.8 magnitude.

Quakes have been registered at 10:38 GMT on Saturday. The epicenter is located 48 kilometers (30 miles) to the southwest of the town of Paredon at the depth of 74.2 kilometers (about 46 miles).

No victims or destruction have been reported yet.

Prelim M6.2 earthquake Oaxaca, Mexico Sep-23 12:53 UTC

— WFP Disaster Alerts (@WFP_ADAM) 23 сентября 2017 г.

A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit several states in Mexico on Tuesday, killing 293 people. The epicenter of the quake was located 30 miles southwest of the city of Puebla de Zaragoza, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center.