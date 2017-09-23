Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Shakes Mexico Coast Days After Deadly Quake

The US Geological Survey reported Saturday that a 5.8-magnitude earthquake occurred in waters off the Mexican coast.

MOSCOW(Sputnik) — A 5.8-magnitude earthquake occurred in waters off the Mexican coast, just several days after the devastating earthquake on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said Saturday.

Quakes have been registered at 10:38 GMT on Saturday. The epicenter is located 48 kilometers (30 miles) to the southwest of the town of Paredon at the depth of 74.2 kilometers (about 46 miles).

No victims or destruction have been reported yet.

A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit several states in Mexico on Tuesday, killing 293 people. The epicenter of the quake was located 30 miles southwest of the city of Puebla de Zaragoza, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center.