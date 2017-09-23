Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Shakes Mexico Coast Days After Deadly Quake

MOSCOW(Sputnik) — A 5.8-magnitude earthquake occurred in waters off the Mexican coast, just several days after the devastating earthquake on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said Saturday.
No victims or destruction have been reported yet.
A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit several states in Mexico on Tuesday, killing 293 people. The epicenter of the quake was located 30 miles southwest of the city of Puebla de Zaragoza, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center.
