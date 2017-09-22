Mexico Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 273

Mexico's foreign minister announced that the death toll from Tuesday's earthquake in central Mexico has risen to 273.

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – The death toll from Tuesday's earthquake that levelled buildings in central Mexico has risen to 273, the nation’s foreign minister said Thursday.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Luis Videgaray Caso said there were many collapsed buildings and injured people in the capital, Mexico City, and other areas in central states.

A strong magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocked Mexico’s central Puebla state on Tuesday, tearing down buildings and causing widespread damage. Its epicenter was located 30 miles southwest of the city of Puebla. Efforts are still under way to rescue people trapped under debris. According to Save the Children's Hanna Monsivais, hundreds have flooded into the streets to help with rescue efforts after the earthquake.

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto announced Tuesday that at least 44 buildings — homes, schools and office buildings — had toppled after the quake.

Following the destructive quake, Washington announced that US President Donald Trump had spoken with his Mexican counterpart and offered assistance in rescue efforts.

As a Mexican I am heartbroken but also I couldn't be more proud of the response of the people getting together to help #fuerzaMexico pic.twitter.com/LcsZyQOak9 — Laura Rojas (@laura_rojaslpz) September 20, 2017

​

Thats the spirit,

Before a misfortune this is where the true human quality is seen!#FuerzaMexico #mexicoearthquake pic.twitter.com/No0SjdsSiA — Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) September 20, 2017

​On Wednesday, Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov offered to the Mexican Interior Ministry any earthquake relief assistance. Mexican Foreign Affairs Minister Luis Videgaray Caso told Sputnik on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly that Mexico is ready to receive assistance from Russia.

"We are extremely thankful to Russia, to President [Vladimir] Putin, for the offer of help that Russia is about to send to Mexico," Caso said. "Of course, we are ready to accept the help from Russia and from any other nation that is willing to help not only in the urgent moment of rescue and recovery, but also for the reconstruction."