This aerial video, captured on September 20, shows the widespread destruction in Colonia Condesa, a district of Mexico City, which was hit by a powerful earthquake the day before.

A strong magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Mexico on September 19, tearing down buildings and causing widespread damage. Its epicenter was located 30 miles southwest of the city of Puebla. The natural disaster has killed at least 286 people and left more than 200 missing.