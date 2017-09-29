New 5.6-Magnitude Quake Hits Southwestern Mexico - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A new 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit southwestern Mexico on Friday, only 10 days after deadly 7.1-magnitude tremors, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
"Prelim M5.6 earthquake off the coast of Chiapas, Mexico Sep-29 04:00 UTC [GMT]," the USGS wrote on its Twitter page.
Prelim M5.6 earthquake off the coast of Chiapas, Mexico Sep-29 04:00 UTC, updates https://t.co/K9wRz5U3PK— USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) 29 сентября 2017 г.
There is no information about any deaths or injuries as a result of the disaster as well as about a tsunami alert.
On September 19, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico’s central Puebla state, tearing down buildings, causing widespread damage and leaving at least 344 people dead. The quake was followed by several powerful aftershocks.
All comments
Show new comments (0)