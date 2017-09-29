New 5.6-Magnitude Quake Hits Southwestern Mexico - US Geological Survey

The US Geological Survey reported Friday that a 5.6-magnitude earthquake had hit southwestern Mexico.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A new 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit southwestern Mexico on Friday, only 10 days after deadly 7.1-magnitude tremors, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

"Prelim M5.6 earthquake off the coast of Chiapas, Mexico Sep-29 04:00 UTC [GMT]," the USGS wrote on its Twitter page.

​The earthquake's epicenter was located 124 kilometers (over 77 miles) south-west of the city of Tres Picos at a depth of 24 kilometers.

There is no information about any deaths or injuries as a result of the disaster as well as about a tsunami alert.

On September 19, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico’s central Puebla state, tearing down buildings, causing widespread damage and leaving at least 344 people dead. The quake was followed by several powerful aftershocks.