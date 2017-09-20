Mexico Civil Protection Service Revises Downwards Quake Death Toll to 216

The head of Mexico’s Civil Protection Service revised downwards the death toll from the earthquake in the country to 216.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Head of Mexico’s Civil Protection Service Luis Felipe Puente revised downwards on Wednesday the death toll from the earthquake in the country to 216.

The earlier death toll stood at 226.

“At the moment, there are 216 reported deaths – 86 in Mexico City, 71 in Morelos, 43 in Puebla, 12 in the State of Mexico, three in Guerrero and one in Oaxaca,” he said on Twitter.

​A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico late on Tuesday. It was the second major earthquake in the country over the past weeks with the previous one, the 5.7 magnitude earthquake, occurring on September 8.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 49 kilometers (some 30.5 miles) south-west of the city of Puebla de Zaragoza at a depth of 60 kilometers, the report by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) showed.