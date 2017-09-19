Powerful Earthquake Hits Mexico City

A strong earthquake has struck Mexico City, sending thousands of residents into the streets, according to reports.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake was marked as a 7.1 magnitude that hit the southern Mexico region Tuesday. In response to the quake, Mexico City International Airport has suspended operations.

​The quake hit five miles from the Mexican state of Puebla at a depth of 32 miles, the USGS added.

Social media posts shared on Twitter show dusts and smoke to be rising from several sights in Mexico City.

​​The powerful earthquake was felt by residents just hours after people had participated in earthquake drills Tuesday — incidentally the anniversary of the 1985 quake the killed thousands in the city.

​According to Luis Felipe Puente, the head of Mexico's civil protection agency, there have been no immediate reports of damages.

Following the quake, Mexico's stock exchange suspended all trading.

​Mexico was previously hit with an 8.0 magnitude earthquake on September 8 that killed more than 80 people in the Mexican states of Oaxaca and Chiapas.