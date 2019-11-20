Morales Says Alliance Between Bolivian Opposition, US Main Obstacle for Return to Country

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Exiled former Bolivian President Evo Morales believes that an alliance between right-wing domestic opponents and the United States poses the greatest obstacle for his return to Bolivia, he said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal published on Wednesday.

"I have been told from people in a position to know that the Americans don't want me back in Bolivia," Morales said in the interview, adding "Why do the gringos fear an Indian?"

Morales, currently in Mexico, said he would sit out the next presidential election if he could finish his current presidential term, which ends in January. He offered to form a new electoral body together with the opposition to elect a new leader. In his opinion, this will help resolve the current crisis in the country.

"The mobilised people’s resounding demand is that the dictatorship should step down," Moreles said, referring to acting president Jeanine Anez. He added that his return to the country would help pacify the situation.

According to the newspaper, Morales is currently at a military base in Mexico. According to the politician, he has a busy work schedule, holding meetings with Mexican politicians and fielding phone calls from abroad. In addition, he gets up every day at 6 a.m. to do exercises. Morales said he was "worried and saddened" while in exile in Mexico.

According to the Bolivian politician, he maintains contacts with allies in his homeland and has received hundreds of messages from his supporters asking him to return as soon as possible.

© AP Photo/ Eduardo Verdugo Former Bolivian President Evo Morales in Mexico City

Morales was granted political asylum by Mexico earlier this month after he was forced to step down amid mass demonstrations against his election victory. The official results of the October presidential election in Bolivia were not recognised by the opposition, while independent monitors noted "grave irregularities." These developments led to protests that were eventually supported by the country’s armed forces.

Most of Bolivia’s ministers have resigned. Second Vice Speaker of Bolivia’s Senate Jeanine Anez declared herself interim president and appointed 11 new ministers to her transitional cabinet last week.

According to official information, since 20 October, 23 people have died, 715 received injuries in protests in Bolivia.