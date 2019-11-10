Evo Morales Resigns From Bolivian Presidency Amid Calls From Military, Police

Earlier on Sunday, the commander of the Bolivian armed forces, Williams Kaliman, urged President Evo Morales to step down to "bring peace and stability for the benefit of Bolivia". These demands were echoed by the nation's police chief Vladimir Yuri Calderon, who also called on the president to leave his post.
Amid the ongoing political turmoil in the country, prompted by the opposition - that questioned the results the 20 October presidential election - unconfirmed reports circulated Sunday alleging that Morale's plane had requested a flight plan to Argentina.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
