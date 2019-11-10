Bolivia Opposition Storms State-Run Broadcaster, Radio

Bolivian President Evo Morales condemned the violent actions of protesters, slamming the storm of state-run broadcaster as act of dictatorship.
Los medios estatales BTV y RPN han sido intervenidos por grupos organizados que después de amenazar y amedrentar a los periodistas los obligaron a abandonar sus fuentes de trabajo. Dicen defender la democracia, pero actúan como en dictadura.— Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) 9 November 2019
Bolivian media reported earlier that law enforcement officers also took to the streets and protested with demonstrators in the capital of Sucre and the city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra. President Evo Morales convened an emergency meeting following the reports.

