At Least 30 People Injured in Monday Protests in Bolivia – Reports

The protests took place in several Bolivian cities, including La Paz, Cochabamba, and Santa Cruz, the EFE news agency reported.
One person was reportedly hospitalized with a stomach gunshot wound. According to Health Minister Gabriela Montano, the person is in a critical condition.
Protests in Bolivia broke out in the aftermath of the October 20 presidential and parliamentary elections after the authorities said incumbent President Morales had won the voting.
#Bolivia tiene un nuevo líder político, que sale del gobierno moral y cívico de Santa Cruz. Representa al ciudadano que demanda que se respeten los derechos de todos los bolivianos. pic.twitter.com/zAPFczWOOU— Ronald Mendizábal (@Mendizabal_LR) October 29, 2019
The opposition has disputed the results and criticized the vote-counting process, citing a lack of transparency.
At capital La Paz, Bolivia on Oct 28, 2019: People take to the streets to protest on a large scale#LaPaz #Bolivia pic.twitter.com/SuGH6vKGI6— Diệp Thành Lâm (@DiepTLam) October 29, 2019
Morales described the protests as an attempted coup d’etat, staged by the right-wing opposition.
