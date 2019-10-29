At Least 30 People Injured in Monday Protests in Bolivia – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least 30 people were injured on Monday in clashes between followers and opponents of Bolivian President Evo Morales across the country, media reported.

The protests took place in several Bolivian cities, including La Paz, Cochabamba, and Santa Cruz, the EFE news agency reported.

One person was reportedly hospitalized with a stomach gunshot wound. According to Health Minister Gabriela Montano, the person is in a critical condition.

Protests in Bolivia broke out in the aftermath of the October 20 presidential and parliamentary elections after the authorities said incumbent President Morales had won the voting.

#Bolivia tiene un nuevo líder político, que sale del gobierno moral y cívico de Santa Cruz. Representa al ciudadano que demanda que se respeten los derechos de todos los bolivianos. pic.twitter.com/zAPFczWOOU — Ronald Mendizábal (@Mendizabal_LR) October 29, 2019

The opposition has disputed the results and criticized the vote-counting process, citing a lack of transparency.

At capital La Paz, Bolivia on Oct 28, 2019: People take to the streets to protest on a large scale#LaPaz #Bolivia pic.twitter.com/SuGH6vKGI6 — Diệp Thành Lâm (@DiepTLam) October 29, 2019

Morales described the protests as an attempted coup d’etat, staged by the right-wing opposition.